How-to-Restore-Health-or-Shields-with-Augments-in-Fortnite

One of the week seven challenges in Fortnite requires players to restore their health or shields with augments. While this is a relatively simple challenge, some players may find it confusing due to the fact that these kinds of augments are not always easy to come across. Fortunately, there are a few easy methods you can use to restore your health or shields with augments to complete this challenge. Check it out below!

How to Complete Restore Health or Shields with Augments Challenge in Fortnite Week 7

To complete this challenge, you must select the type of augment that can restore your health or shields. While many types of augments are available, you’ll want to choose the Splash Medic, Bush Warrior, or the Chug Gunner augment to complete this quest. Choosing the Splash Medic augment will increase your chance of finding a Chug Splash in every container you open, while the Bush Warrior augment will allow you to regenerate health and shields while hiding in a bush. The Chug Gunner, on the other hand, will instantly give you a Chug Cannon that can instantly restore your health and shields when you shoot it on your feet.

Alternatively, you can also choose the Jelly Angler augment to receive a Fishing Rod to fish Sky Jellies. The Sky Jellies will give you health or shields when you jump on them. However, given that you need to locate Sky Jellies first to restore your health or shields, choosing either the Splash Medic, Bush Warrior, or the Chug Gunner augment is better.

Since augments are randomly generated every few minutes in Fortnite, sometimes you may not come across the specific augment you are looking for. When that happens, you can either wait for the next augment to appear and hope it will be there or reroll your augments. The first reroll is free, but you’ll need to spend 100 gold bars for each reroll if you want to keep rerolling. You will be rewarded 16,000 XP for your effort upon completing this quest. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023