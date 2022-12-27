Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royal games where players constantly look for new ways to gain an advantage. One of the most underrated strategies to gain an edge in this game is by jumping on Sky Jellies to gain health or shields. Sky Jellies are found scattered around the map and, when jumped on, will increase the player’s health or shields while bouncing them in the air. This article will explain everything you need to know about how to gain health or shields from jumping on Sky Jellies in Fortnite.

First, you need to know what Sky Jellies look like and where you can find them. They appear to be floating jellyfish-like creatures that emanate glowing blue light. In addition, they make a unique sound upon contact. They usually spawn near trees, but there’s also a chance they might appear near rivers if there are trees nearby. During our playthrough, we found them near a river southwest of Anvil Square. Check out the map below for the exact location.

Once you spot one, you can approach it and jump on it. Keep in mind that you must make sure you land on top of the Sky Jelly to receive the effects. It is also important to note that you can only jump on a Sky Jelly once, as it will fall to the ground and leave an explosion after the first jump.

Since Sky Jellies float in the air, sometimes it may be tricky to jump on them, especially if there aren’t any buildings you can use to mantle and jump from. However, know that sometimes these little blobs tend to move in a circular motion, resulting in some floating lower than others. So, try to keep track of their movement, and once you notice one of them going down, quickly jump on it to get a boost in health or shields.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022