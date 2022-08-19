When playing Fortnite, you might need to mantle onto things when running towards or away from something in the battle royale. This is an important skill in the game to have. There are many quests in the game in which you have to mantle. This means that you need to know what mantling is and how to do it in Fortnite. What is mantling in Fortnite? That is what we will answer today. Read further to find out what it is and how to do it.

What is Mantling in Fortnite?

Mantling is a movement mechanic introduced in Fortnite by Epic Games. It allows you to climb up any huge structure with little issue. This means you can perform mantling to grab the edge of a wall and climb up onto it. This previously was not a feature in the game until now.

If you would like to know how to mantle in Fortnite, read further.

How to Mantle in Fortnite

To mantle in Fortnite, head to the edge of any wall of any structure. Once you’re there, press and hold the jump button based on the system you use. Here is how to jump based on your console:

PC: Spacebar

Xbox: A

PlayStation: X

Switch: B

Mobile: Button on the right

Once you have jumped onto the wall, your character will grab the edge of the building and drag itself up. This feature is super helpful when climbing up all the tall structures in Fortnite.

After you’ve climbed up to the top of the tall building, fly up to blast a Kamehameha!

Have you tried out mantling yet in Fortnite? If not, read above to find out how. This important skill is extremely useful in helping you finish vital quests in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2022