How to Get and Use Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

Do you want to one-shot people from across the map in Fortnite? If so, you’ll need to get your hands on Deku’s smash, the latest mythic item in Fortnite. The way this item works is very similar to the Kamehameha, but when used correctly, it can launch your enemies outside the storm circle while dealing a massive amount of damage at the same time. In addition, you also need to find this item if you’re looking to complete one of the newest My Hero Academia challenges. If you’re wondering where you can find Deku’s Smash, here’s how you can get and use Deku’s Smash in Fortnite.

How to Get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

You can find the Deku’s Smash item by buying it for 250 gold bars from one of the My Hero Academia vending machines. Keep in mind that these special vending machines spawn randomly on the map, so you may need to explore multiple POIs to find them. Fortunately, they are pretty easy to spot since they have a distinctive shiny yellow color, as opposed to the usual blue-colored vending machines. Other than that, you may also acquire Deku’s Smash from the rewards of capturing a point. Although it’s not always guaranteed that you’ll get it, it doesn’t hurt to try.

There’s also a high chance that you’ll get Deku’s Smash from All Might’s supply drops. Unlike regular supply drops, these drops are easily identified by the All Might icon on the map. You’ll also hear All Might’s voice line when his supply drop is near.

How to Use Deku’s Smash

To use Deku’s Smash, simply switch your equipped item to it and press your primary fire button. When you do this, you’ll see your character floating in the air for a short time before blasting your enemy with a powerful punch. The most important thing you should remember is that you will not be able to move during the punch animation. Therefore, make sure that you keep a distance from your enemy before attacking them with Deku’s Smash to avoid getting blown up. If you are confident that your enemies are hiding behind a wall or building, you can use Deku’s Smash to destroy the building and possibly launch them across the map.

There are two ways you can take advantage of this deadly ability. The first is using Deku’s Smash close to your enemy to deliver a deadly punch. The second one is using it at long range to fire off a tornado-like projectile that destroys everything it passes. So, depending on your position, you’ll want to rethink how you use this weapon.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022