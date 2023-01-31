Fortnite has become one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the world, and with its ever-growing popularity comes a variety of new and exciting items. One of those items is the Falcon Scout, a device that allows players to scan for nearby chests and enemies. Given that every new item comes with a new quest associated with it, it’s no surprise that one of the latest challenges asks players to search chests with the Falcon Scout. If you’re wondering how to do so, here’s how to search chests with the Falcon Scout in a single match in Fortnite!

How to Search Chests with the Falcon Scout in a Single Match in Fortnite

The first step in using the Falcon Scout is to locate it. The Falcon Scout can be found in chests, supply drops, and Oathbound quests, so you’ll need to search for it in areas with plenty of chests. The Citadel is one of the best places to look for the Falcon Scout and complete this quest, given that this place is swarmed with chests. Once you’ve found one, you can equip it by pressing the equip button on your keyboard.

After equipping the Falcon Scout, you’re ready to search for chests. Upon use, the Falcon Scout will highlight nearby chests with a yellowish tint, so you can use that as a guide as to where to look. If you’re in an area with plenty of chests, you’ll want to move around and scan the area for as much as possible with the Falcon Scout to ensure you don’t miss any.

When you’ve located a chest, you can open it by controlling the Falcon Scout to move toward it and pressing the open button on your keyboard. If you’re lucky, you’ll be rewarded with some loot, including weapons, healing items, or even rare items. You can also use the Falcon Scout to search for other players, so you can keep an eye out for potential enemies while looting. Just make sure you’re controlling the Falcon Scout from a safe place, as you won’t be able to move when using this item.

You’ll need to find five chests in total in a single match to complete one of the quests in Fortnite. With this guide, you should have no trouble finding and looting chests quickly and efficiently. Good luck, and happy looting!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023