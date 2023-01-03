Best Places to Find Slap Juice in Fortnite

Slap Juice is a consumable item in Fortnite that allows your stamina to never run out for an extended period of time. It is definitely useful and is necessary for many Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For that reason, here are the best places to get Slap Juice in Fortnite.

Where to Find Slap Juice in Fortnite

Slap Juice can be found as ground loot, in chests, and in barrels. That said, Slap Juice can be found anywhere on the island.

However, the best place to find Slap Juice in Fortnite is Slappy Shores. Surprise, surprise, the POI with the name “Slap” in the title is the best place to find Slap Juice. Because there is a Slap Juice factory on the south side of Slappy Shores, there is unquestionably the best place to find Slap Juice.

Another great way to get Slap Juice in Fortnite is by capturing POIs. After clearing the area and securing a POI for yourself, you may get a bottle of Slap Juice or two as a reward.

As mentioned previously, you can also find Slap Juice in barrels. Though you can’t carry a barrel of Slap Juice with you, you can break the Slap Juice Barrel to gain the Slap effect. This is similar to how Shield Barrels work. Slap Juice Barrels are found all around the map, but if you want the best luck at finding some, look at gas stations and on the road in semi-trucks.

Once you have Slap Juice, you can work towards completing Weekly Quests like sprinting with the Slap effect active or even looting with the Slap effect active. How you use Slap Juice is up to you, but now you know where to get it.

