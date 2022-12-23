Fortnite‘s collaboration with My Hero Academia has blessed players with various quests that reward players with plenty of XP. Given that My Hero Academia is an anime that’s all about superheroes and ability-enhancing support items, it’s not surprising to see that one of the newest My Hero Academia quests in Fortnite tries to reflect the anime by requiring players to sprint 1000m while under the effect of Slap. But how do you exactly get under the effect of a Slap? And what does it even do to your character? In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about how to sprint 1000m while under the effect of Slap in Fortnite!

How to Sprint 1000m While Under the Effect of Slap in Fortnite

To complete this quest in Fortnite, first, you need to find a Slap Juice to activate the Slap effect. This consumable item usually spawns at random places, but there’s a high chance you may find them in chests, loot, or from the rewards of capturing a point. If you’re struggling to find one, you can head to Slappy Shores to buy it for 150 gold from an NPC named Neymar. Below is a map that’s been marked to help you find this particular NPC.

Once you have gotten your hands on a Slap Juice, change your current equipment, and press left-click to consume it. When consumed, the Slap Juice will increase your health and shield while granting you temporary unlimited energy regeneration. This means you can keep running for a short time without worrying about running out of stamina, enabling your character to maneuver around the map quickly. You will also see a yellowish tint on your character’s feet once the juice takes effect.

To make the most of Slap, you’ll want to ensure you’re running in a straight line to maximize the distance you cover within the effect’s duration. As you’re sprinting, watch out for enemies nearby. Keep in mind that Slap makes it easier to run longer distances than usual, but it doesn’t give you extra protection. So, be ready to take cover when necessary. Upon reaching the 1000m distance by sprinting, the game will notify you that you have completed the quest and reward you with 20,000 XP.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022