PSA: Weekly Quest in Fortnite Don’t Accumulate in Chapter 4

Weekly Quests have undergone a lot of changes with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, changes that weren’t announced and need to be. If your ritual with Fortnite was to wait until the last week or two to blast through as many Weekly Quests as possible and earn XP extremely quickly, you won’t be able to do that anymore.

Weekly Quests Got Nerfed in Fortnite Chapter 4

Instead of Weekly Quests accumulating, the Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 are only available that week. If you don’t complete the quests in the “This Week” category before the next weekly reset, you’ll miss out on that XP. Also, the weekly reset in Fortnite has changed to Tuesdays.

On top of that, there are only five Weekly Quests available each week. Also, instead of Weekly Quests earning you 20K XP, they will now award 16K XP. Two of the Weekly Quests are five-part quests that award 16K XP upon each part completed, but they get progressively harder.

And the Weekly Bonuses include a one three-part bonus that grants 30K XP upon completing three Weekly Quests and the other bonus is situational like the Winterfest 2022 Quests that will give you a level up when you complete all 14 quests. At least we get 14 free cosmetics via presents.

This new model of “This Week” quests greatly nerfs the amount of XP you can get, how quickly you can get it, and when you want to get it. We aren’t sure if Epic Games is testing out this new “This Week” model only in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but we would guess that it is the new model going forward.

Now you know how the new Weekly Quests work in Fortnite. If you’re upset about this change, you can at least attempt to win one million dollars by competing in the MrBeast Challenge. Or you can figure out how to fix the sprint bug.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022