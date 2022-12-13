Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has been a great success thanks to its new features, skins, and so much more. However, many players have been reporting issues with sprinting not working properly. This bug has been causing a lot of frustration, making it difficult to maneuver around the new map. Luckily, there are a few different ways to fix it. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how to fix sprint not working in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 below.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: How to Fix Sprint Not Working

To fix the sprint not working issue in Fortnite, you need to alter your game keybinds. For that, head to your settings and select the keyboard icon. Scroll down and see whether or not the sprint key bind is missing or has been changed. Try assigning a different keybind for sprint and see if that works. Remember that this method may only work for some players, as changing the keybind didn’t help during our playthrough. Still, it may be worth a try.

You can also try toggling the in-game sprint setting. This is done by accessing the “Game” tab in the main menu and going to the “Movement” option. Once there, you should toggle the “Toggle Sprint” setting to “On” and see if this helps. Meanwhile, console players that face this bug can try to reset their controller to fix it. To do this, unplug the controller or gamepad and plug it back in or power cycle the console by turning it off and then turning it on again.

If none of the above methods work, you can resort to other mobility alternatives throughout the match. There are other items that can replace sprinting in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, such as the Shockwave Hammer or dirt bike. If you feel too uncomfortable not being able to sprint, you can leave the match and start a new one. Joining a new game worked for us.

