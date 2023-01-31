Are you looking to soar through the sky in Fortnite? Whether you’re playing Battle Royale or Team Rumble, the Nimbus Cloud is the perfect utility item to help you quickly get around the map. While the chances of finding one are pretty low, it’s certainly worth trying your luck, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of its mobility to become the last man standing. So, if you’re wondering how to get this item, here’s where to find the Nimbus cloud in Fortnite!

Where to Find Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

The Nimbus Cloud is a mythic item that can be found in Capsule Corp. drops. These are pill-shaped loot that randomly fall from the sky throughout the match. Other than the Nimbus Cloud, you can also get the Kamehameha from the drop, a mythic item that unleashes a powerful beam that destroys anything it crosses. Like any other loot that falls from the sky, there is an indication on the map of the location of this loot before it lands on the ground.

The indication comes in the form of a pill-shaped icon, which you can mark on the map to help you get to that location. You will also hear an audio cue when the loot happens to pass your way. Additionally, you can tell if someone else has taken the loot since the icon will disappear when this happens.

Just a heads up, given that this is one of the best items in Fortnite, you’ll want to ensure that you’re in full health and using the best weapons. Getting to the loot is only half the battle because, most of the time, there’s already someone else waiting to snipe you from the trees. However, suppose you’ve managed to snatch the Nimbus Cloud. In that case, you’ll technically be almost impossible to kill since this item allows you to escape dire situations. When activated, you’ll be immediately launched into the air and glide for a short time, giving you the opportunity to reposition yourself.

The Nimbus Cloud is a great utility item that can be used to get around the map quickly in Fortnite. Pair this item with a decent augment, and you’ll be unstoppable. While it might cost your life when it comes getting your hands on one, it’ll give you the upper hand during the entire game. This is the perfect item for you to help you take down or escape the sweats in Fortnite!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023