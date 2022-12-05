Fortnite Channels Popular Zelda Feature For New Gameplay Element

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is full of new features and one of them is borrowed from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It isn’t the new Augments or even the Hot Spots; the new feature that Fortnite borrowed from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is Stasis.

If you have never played or are unfamiliar with Breath of the Wild, Stasis is an ability that you can use to freeze objects in time and space. Then, if you attack the item, it will build up kinetic energy in the opposite direction. After a brief period of time, the item will break out of Stasis and use all of the stored kinetic energy in one burst.

Using Stasis on a rock and then flying through the air on that rock is one of the funniest features and most useful tools for speedrunners. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Kinetic Ore is a mineral that mirrors how Stasis works in Breath of the Wild.

Once you’ve found Kinetic Ore, all you need to do is melee it with your Harvesting Tool or shoot it with a gun and it will build up kinetic energy. Rings will form in the opposite direction indicating the direction that the rock will launch. It will also change from a blueish-purple color to pink.

When enough energy has been stored in the Kinetic Ore, hop on top of it and you’ll sail through the air on a rock. Wherever the Kinetic Ore lands, you won’t take fall damage. While this is mainly used for fun, you can also try to use the Kinetic Ore to damage enemies.

While the Kinetic Ore isn’t one of the best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, it is a fun feature in the game that flexes the new Unreal Engine 5.1 capabilities while nodding to Breath of the Wild, one of the best sandbox games around.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022