Fortnite: Where to Hit Kinetic Ore With Your Harvesting Tool to Collect Dropped Kinetic Chunks

Kinetic Ore is a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. to complete an Oathbound Quest, you need to find Kinetic Ore and collect chunks of it. Here is where to find Kinetic Ore and how to use it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to Find Kinetic Ore in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Kinetic Ore needed to complete the Oathbound Quest is located at Shattered Slabs. In this mining town, you’ll find big, blocky, blueish-purple minerals in minecarts, cranes, and on the ground. This is the only place you’ll find Kinetic Ore on the new map.

Once you’ve found a Kinetic Ore, all you have to do is melee it with your Harvesting Tool and chunks of it will fall off. Collect three chunks and you’ll complete this quest and gain 20K XP. You’re one step closer to unlocking another cool skin on the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

How Does Kinetic Ore Work in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

With so many new features introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, people may have missed what makes Kinetic Ore special. Kinetic Ore works much like how Stasis works in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

To use Kinetic Ore, melee it with your Harvesting Tool or shoot it with a weapon. The Kinetic Ore will build up kinetic energy and become pink when it has reached its maximum potential. Wherever you hit the Kinetic Ore, kinetic energy will build up in the opposite direction indicated by rings.

Once full of kinetic energy, you can jump on top of the Kinetic Ore and ride it as it sails through the air. You can also build up kinetic energy and launch the Kinetic Ore at enemies.

That is where to find Kinetic Ore to complete the Oathbound Quest and how it is used in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Much like how the Trail Thrasher Dirt Bikes are a vehicle for fun, the Kinetic Ores are bound to be used for funny and memorable moments.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022