Speedrunner Finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Less Than 26 Minutes

Today, known speedrunner Player 5 revealed a new video, this time, breaking the world record and finishing the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 25 minutes and 33 seconds, that’s right, you didn’t read wrong, the whole game in less than 26 minutes.

You can check out the video below, featuring Player 5’s full playthrough of the game, courtesy of the speedrunner’s official Youtube channel:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was first released on March 3, 2017, exclusively for the Wii U, and later received a Nintendo Switch version. The game not only won over the hearts of players all over the world but was also acclaimed by the critics, winning the Game of The Year award on that year’s The Game Awards edition, The title is also responsible for setting a new standard to games of the genre, inspiring many since its release, as well as revitalizing the already beloved franchise.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is shown in its official product page on the Nintendo store:

”Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure.”

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a prequel to Breath of the Wild, was released on November 20, 2020. A sequel to the title, named, until now Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, received a new teaser on E3 2021 and is expected to be released in 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2021