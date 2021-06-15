The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – New Trailer Revealed with 2022 Release Date

Announced years ago at E3 2019, Nintendo fans have anxiously awaited the final release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (BOTW 2). Now, thanks to the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation we finally have some more footage but the release date is still just a window. Coming as one of the most highly anticipated sections of the presentation, fans had been speculating on whether or not it would make an appearance. Not only did we get some fresh images and video from the highly anticipated sequel, but we now know that The Legend of Zelda: BOTW 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

With such a massive title like a new entry in The Legend of Zelda series it’s no surprise that BOTW 2 has such a prominent position in the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. Hitting right at the very end of the show, the new trailer shows off a lot of the world and gameplay that players have ahead of them. We didn’t get much in terms of exact details, but we did get to see a lot more of the game and what it will offer in terms of new locations and gameplay mechanics.

The first Breath of the Wild took what was already a hugely successful formula in the Zelda series and revamped it with open world exploration and new gameplay innovations. The result was a mega hit which not only propelled the franchise back into the homes of many gamers but also helped bolster the recently launched Nintendo Switch.

So what will Breath of the Wild 2 offer that’s new? Check out the trailer down below to get a small taste, but it already seems to be changing up the formula quite a bit. Of course we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on the game on its release date some time in 2022.

Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2021 Trailer

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021