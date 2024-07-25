Overwatch 2 Announces the Potential Return of 6v6 Matches

In a surprising announcement from Blizzard Entertainment, it seems as though the team behind Overwatch 2 is experimenting with and looking into ways to finally bring 6v6 match types back to the game.

Recommended Videos

The news has been met with resounding positivity from fans of the game, but according to the game’s director, Aaron Keller, could pose some complications.

The Shift Back To 12-Player Matches Would Be a Big Change For Overwatch 2

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

In a Director’s Take Blog written by Aaron Keller, the game director goes into details on the sudden idea to explore the potential for bringing a 6v6 game mode back to Overwatch. While the team’s primary focus is balancing the game’s 5v5 mode, Keller added that they’re, “…looking at running a series of events to try out different core team composition formats in Overwatch 2.” which includes testing out 6v6.

He also stated that the urge to explore this option comes from community feedback: “The community has, juuuust once or twice, suggested a test… Why not put various forms of 6v6 in the game in order to gauge the results? We agree, and based on your feedback, we’re exploring how we can test different forms of 6v6 in the game to gauge the results.”

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

While there is no confirmation on a potential 6v6 game mode becoming a core part of the game any time soon, just the idea of returning to Overwatch‘s original format has made a lot of players excited, especially now that the game is more widely available than ever before. With the release of Juno right around the corner, it seems the Overwatch team is finally earning a positive relationship with their audience.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy