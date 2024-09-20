Nintendo Slams Palworld With Massive Patent Lawsuit

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have officially announced that they will be suing the comapny behind Palworld, Pocketpair, for patent infringement. Fans have been speculating since Palword dropped if Nintendo would go after the company for some of the game’s scarily similar creature designs and aesthetic.

Recommended Videos

In January, The Pokemon Company confirmed that they were looking into allegations of infringement, and as officially announced by Nintendo on September 19, 2024, they’re officially opening up a lawsuit to protect their IP.

Officially filed by the Tokyo District Court, the lawsuit is seeking compensation for Palworld allegedly caused by Pocketpair infringing on game’s core game design.

This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the ground that Palworld, a game developed by the Defendant, infringed multiple patent rights. Nintendo

Currently, there are no specific details regarding what exactly The Pokemon Company is going after Pocketpair for, nor is there any public record of the lawsuit as of writing. Palworld has been the target of scrutiny since it launched, with many players noticing the similarities between Palworld‘s character designs, as well as the overall aesthetic of the game’s world. Additionally, the catching mechanic in the game is also eerily similar to that of Pokemon.

As of writing, Pocketpair made a minor statement regarding the lawsuit, calling it “truly unfortunate”. Until more context is given for what Nintendo is going after Pocketpair for, and the evidence they provide, fans will need to form their own opinions on the situation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy