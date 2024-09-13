Kai Cenat Fans Claim Tyler1 Is a Copycat Following Elden Ring Stream

Tyler1 is a popular Twitch streamer with a colorful, sometimes infamous, past, originally gaining notoriety for streaming League of Legends. Recently, Tyler1 began streaming one of FromSoftware’s most popular titles, Elden Ring, which has surprisingly caused a rift between his fans – with some calling the infamous figure a Kai Cenat copycat.

Kai Cenat, another popular streamer, is well-known for marathoning FromSoftware titles, with his Elden Ring content breaking streaming records, averaging over 96,000 viewers during the week that he powered through the game.

The copycat claims come from Tyler1’s set up for his own marathon of the game, featuring a themed backdrop, much like what Cenat used during his streams, as well as Tyler wearing a warrior costume when initially jumping into frame to introduce the stream. While some fans were excited and on board, citing previous “cosplay” streams that Tyler had hosted on his Twitch, others weren’t nearly as excited.

Tyler1's setup for his Elden Ring marathon stream pic.twitter.com/OBoBWFbpCG — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 9, 2024

Other fans say that Kai Cenat deserves more credit for popularizing the concept of a streaming marathon, and that Kai really went out of his way to make themed streams feel like a spectacle, and that seeing Tyler do it now feels too much like copying.

While fans are decided – one thing is for certain – watching Tyler1 endure the endless trials that Elden Ring throws at its players, especially the boss fights, will be a spectacular show all on its own.

