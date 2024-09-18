Asmongold Fights For His Life Explaining To Audience Why Taco Bell Is An “Ideal First Date”

In a recent livestream, infamous internet personality Asmongold offered his audience some unexpected dating advice while watching a video discussing the ongoing inflation of fast food prices.

He backed up his claims by clarifying that the location is based far less on its affordability, and more on how a girl reacts when being asked to go to Taco Bell on a first date.

If she’s gonna get prissy and mad about that, then she’s just gonna be a b*tch. She’s gonna cause you a lot of problems all the time. There’s always gonna be something wrong, bro! Asmongold

Interestingly, after clarifying his reasoning, a resounding number of his audience members agreed with Asmongold, with many spamming the chat with things like “W” to show their support.

Despite offering advice, Asmongold hasn’t always been the luckiest in love. In 2019, Asmongold went through a difficult break up with fellow content creator Pink Sparkles after being together for over one year. In January 2024, Asmongold announced publicly that he was in a relationship with another content creator named Kaise which fans weren’t as receptive to.

Many of Asmongold’s fans felt as though Kaise was “using him for clout”, or had ulterior motives for jumping into a relationship with him. Publicly, it’s currently unknown if the pair are still together.

Source: Dexerto

