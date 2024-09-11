This League of Legends: Arcane Fan Theory Has Major Implications For Season 2

Based on the popular MOBA League of Legends, Arcane has succeeded in building a fandom outside its original audience and with season 2 right around the corner, fans of the animated series are more excited than ever to see Jinx and Vi’s story come to an end.

With the release of the show’s final trailer and other promotional materials before the season drops, fans of League of Legend‘s extensive lore have begun taking notice of some interesting visual cues hinting at some of Runeterra’s most influential figures playing a role in what will happen this season.

Pointing fingers at who is the central antagonist in Arcane season 2 is tricky. While yes, it’s easy to say that Jinx is the villain, she’s clearly being depicted as being more of an anti-hero based on the second season’s teasers locked in an unending conflict with her sister.

That being said, fans have begun speculating if the true evil is somewhere else in the narrative; more specially, with the Noxian forces occupying Piltover. In the first season of Arcane, Ambessa arrives as a warlord turned diplomat from Noxus and reveals herself to be Mel’s mother. This may be surprising for those not as familiar with the deeper lore of Runeterra, but despite Ambessa’s imposing demeanor, she’s far from the being the most powerful force in Noxus, and it’s safe to assume she’s be sent to Piltover for a reason – but who was it that tasked her with the job?

Thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, many noticed that a mysterious figure that appears in the latest trailer looks leerily similar to Silco, but with black hair and tear-shaped markings below the eye. While it could be a stretch, many fans believe that this mysterious individual could be none other than LeBlanc – the Matron of the Black Rose. Considering the character’s involvement in the Rune Wars, which is a narrative hook that even the creative team behind Arcane heavily acknowledge and pull reference from, it’s entirely possible that the Noxian mage could be the one pulling the strings behind the curtain of season 2’s overarching story.

Plus, this Silco-esque visage is starkly different from Jinx’s usual hallucinations. What LeBlanc could want from Zaun’s loose canon hero is unknown, but the appearance lines up a little too well, and if she has the opportunity to stir the pot for a conflict that Noxus has involved themselves with, it seems more than likely that she would jump at it.

