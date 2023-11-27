10 Best Beginner League of Legends Champions (2023)

Image: Riot Games

With a new season coming up, and so many new players arriving, it’s only natural that people might wonder who the best beginner champions in League of Legends are.

No matter what people say, LoL is an overly complex game with hundreds of possible combinations of champions and items. Since it can be overwhelming to new players, we decided to put together a list of the 10 best beginner-friendly League of Legends champions so you can jump into Summoner’s Rift and do your part without much worry until you get familiarized with the game.

The Best Beginner-Friendly Champions in League of Legends

Garen

Image: Riot Games

Garen has always been a strong, beginner-friendly champion. The fact that he doesn’t use any mana, is quite tanky, and his passive allows him to heal without returning to the base are all things that make him quite easy to play.

Although Garen is not necessarily one of the best characters at mid or higher levels, he does his job well enough to be a threat if completely ignored or underestimated. On top of that, he’s quite easy to play with your enemy, run away, heal, and come back.

Warwick

Image: Riot Games

Warwick works a lot like Garen, but he’s a jungler instead of a top laner. He has great survivability, damage reduction, regains health when attacking, and he’s decent at ganking when he has his old mate. Warwick is the best jungle champion for people who aren’t very versed in the ways of Summoner’s Rift.

Annie

Image: Riot Games

Annie is a very streamlined champion for Midlaners. She has an area of effect attack, a single target attack, a defensive attack, and a high damage ultimate. All you have to do is make sure that you won’t die and that you’ll throw everything you have at your enemy when you have the chance to kill them.

Master Yi

Image: Riot Games

Master Yi is another mechanically simple champion. Although his kit is very straightforward, and it might be quite easy to use him at lower ranks, the better you get at the game, the more complicated it is to use him because you’re going to be facing adversaries that can exploit his weaknesses, such as his melee attacks. He’s still pretty good, though, especially because of his Alpha strike, which can be quite annoying.

Amumu

Image: Riot Games

Amumu is a little harder to play than Warwick, but this little mummy is one of the most threatening champions to his enemies due to his crowd-control potential. If he lands a bandage on the right target, he can close the gap by stunning and getting close to the enemy hit. Amumu’s ultimate ability allows him to stun a bunch of enemies nearby.

Malphite

Image: Riot Games

Malphite is a very hard-to-kill tanky champion. If you’re using an AD character, he’s not that tough when dealing with spellcasters, but he can take a lot of physical damage. His ability kit is very easy to use. He has a low short-ranged AOE attack, and his ultimate launches him towards an area and knocks all enemies up, which is a great tool to engage the enemy team. It’s really hard not to be useful when you’re playing Malphite.

Trundle

Image: Riot Games

Trundle is a very tanky character that doesn’t necessarily offer an easy-to-use kit, but it’s still pretty easy once you get the hang of it. Its passive allows him to regenerate health, and he has an ability that preserves his tankiness. He also can attack enemy tanks to make them less resistant to damage, making him a problem for characters such as Malphite, for instance.

Ashe

Image: Riot Games

Ashe is the Frost Archer of League of Legends. She’s very straightforward. She shoots arrows that slow the target, and her ultimate is a ranged arrow that stuns the enemy. There’s not much to say about her besides the fact that if you can stay away from your enemies’ range and keep shooting your arrows, your team’s going to be happy.

Soraka

Image: Riot Games

Soraka is a very easy support champion. She can heal quite frequently, which is very beneficial to her team and very easy to do. Her Starcall ability grants vision for a short duration, which is always helpful once you start learning about ganking and positioning. And her ultimate ability heals all allied champions, including herself, no matter where they are on the map.

Jarvan IV

Image: Riot Games

Jarvan is a versatile champion who’s slightly more complex to play than the other characters, but he’s still very easy to use. He has a strong early game, making it hard to poke and kill. His standard grants him some mobility, and he has high defensive stats. His ultimate ability, Cataclysm, creates a circle of impassable terrain that holds units inside it for 3.5 seconds while providing sight of the area and locking enemies with you.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023