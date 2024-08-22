Stunning ‘League of Legends’ Arcane Season 2 Art Reveals One Character That’s Still Hung Up On the Past

League of Legends: Arcane has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon since season 1 dropped on Netflix back in November 2021, and with season 2 right around the corner, fans have been picking apart every hint thrown at them.

Recommended Videos

For fans of the MOBA that Arcane is based on, they already have an idea of some of the major twists and turns the series will likely take in its second season, but for the uninitiated, a lot of the new lore hints and drops are filled with brand-new information – especially regarding The Boy Savior, Ekko.

Ekko’s Character Arc Is Ironic In the Best Way

From Little Man to The Boy Savior. Ekko returns in the final season of #Arcane this November on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ccAlFLBN9t — Arcane (@arcaneshow) August 20, 2024

Posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series, the new promotional poster for Arcane season 2 gives a glimpse of Ekko – a little older, and wearing a charm given to him by Powder (now Jinx) when they were children. Subtle, but extremely effective, the charm shows that Ekko still hasn’t let go of the time they spent together as kids in Zaun, even after their showdown in season 1.

Given Ekko’s abilities in League of Legends – including an ultimate that allows him to turn back time, it’s extremely ironic how much he can’t let go of his troubled past, and, from a character writing perspective, absolutely genius.

While there’s only been a handful of teaser footage released for the new season, it seems as though the fandom surrounding Arcane is holding their breath to see what all is in store for the characters.

League of Legends: Arcane is available on Netflix.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy