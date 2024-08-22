Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style image of Ekko and Jinx from League of Legends Arcane
Category:
Entertainment
Anime
Gaming
Movies & TV

Stunning ‘League of Legends’ Arcane Season 2 Art Reveals One Character That’s Still Hung Up On the Past

Despite being able to manipulate time, The Boy Savior can't just can't seem to let go of the past.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 02:12 pm

League of Legends: Arcane has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon since season 1 dropped on Netflix back in November 2021, and with season 2 right around the corner, fans have been picking apart every hint thrown at them.

Recommended Videos

For fans of the MOBA that Arcane is based on, they already have an idea of some of the major twists and turns the series will likely take in its second season, but for the uninitiated, a lot of the new lore hints and drops are filled with brand-new information – especially regarding The Boy Savior, Ekko.

Ekko’s Character Arc Is Ironic In the Best Way

Posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series, the new promotional poster for Arcane season 2 gives a glimpse of Ekko – a little older, and wearing a charm given to him by Powder (now Jinx) when they were children. Subtle, but extremely effective, the charm shows that Ekko still hasn’t let go of the time they spent together as kids in Zaun, even after their showdown in season 1.

Given Ekko’s abilities in League of Legends – including an ultimate that allows him to turn back time, it’s extremely ironic how much he can’t let go of his troubled past, and, from a character writing perspective, absolutely genius.

While there’s only been a handful of teaser footage released for the new season, it seems as though the fandom surrounding Arcane is holding their breath to see what all is in store for the characters.

League of Legends: Arcane is available on Netflix.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.