“F**K P. Diddy!”: Kesha Fans Rejoice After Tik Tok Lyric Change

Kesha’s massive comeback in 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular, with fans around the world supporting the now independent artist following her meteoric single “JOYRIDE”, and her ongoing takes that have endeared fans to her even more.

Amid the chorrific P. Diddy trial, Kesha has once again proven how incredible she is by further distancing herself from Diddy, changing an iconic lyric in her hit song “Tik Tok” to echo support for Diddy’s victims.

In the video, Kesha raises a middle finger while proudly echoing the updated opening line to the iconic song, saying “Wake up in the mornin’ like F**k P. Diddy.” This isn’t the first time Kesha has taken to calling out Diddy and his actions, either. When the allegations against Diddy were first brought forward, Kesha immediately distanced herself to support the victims, and when performing “Tik Tok” live at the Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, completely cut his name out of the song entirely.

Fans love the lyric change, too, with fan comments confirming that this update is not only appreciated, but needed. This type of support shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Kesha has a troubled history as a victim of predatory behavior in the music industry. Her history with Dr. Luke, which led to a decade-long legal battle after she called the producer out for rampant sexual abuse and other harmful allegations have no doubt made Kesha sympathetic to the plights of other women going through similar struggles trying to find their voice.

