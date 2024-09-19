Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kesha performing JOYRIDE live in 2024
Category:
Entertainment
Culture

“F**K P. Diddy!”: Kesha Fans Rejoice After Tik Tok Lyric Change

Kesha is proving once again that she is Mother.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 12:48 pm

Kesha’s massive comeback in 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular, with fans around the world supporting the now independent artist following her meteoric single “JOYRIDE”, and her ongoing takes that have endeared fans to her even more.

Amid the chorrific P. Diddy trial, Kesha has once again proven how incredible she is by further distancing herself from Diddy, changing an iconic lyric in her hit song “Tik Tok” to echo support for Diddy’s victims.

In the video, Kesha raises a middle finger while proudly echoing the updated opening line to the iconic song, saying “Wake up in the mornin’ like F**k P. Diddy.” This isn’t the first time Kesha has taken to calling out Diddy and his actions, either. When the allegations against Diddy were first brought forward, Kesha immediately distanced herself to support the victims, and when performing “Tik Tok” live at the Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, completely cut his name out of the song entirely.

Kesha-posing-for-the-offiial-cover-and-promotional-art-for-JOYRIDE

Fans love the lyric change, too, with fan comments confirming that this update is not only appreciated, but needed. This type of support shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Kesha has a troubled history as a victim of predatory behavior in the music industry. Her history with Dr. Luke, which led to a decade-long legal battle after she called the producer out for rampant sexual abuse and other harmful allegations have no doubt made Kesha sympathetic to the plights of other women going through similar struggles trying to find their voice.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.