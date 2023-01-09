Fortnite: Where Is The Shockwave Hammer & When Will It Be Back?

As gamers jump into their favorite Battle Royale today, they may notice one of the newest weapons is already missing from Fortnite. The Shockwave Hammer is a powerful melee weapon that has caused a bit of a shockwave of its own recently, especially with the discovery of an infinite jump glitch that could give gamers quite the edge in battle.

But, where did this hammer go, and when will it be back? While Epic Games may have given this weapon the treatment of a ban hammer recently, there is some hope for gamers wanting to use their favorite weapon shortly. Let’s jump off of the battle bus and into the information, and learn when this weapon will make its triumphant return once more.

When Will The Shockwave Hammer Be Back In Fortnite

For Fortnite enthusiasts, one of the most exciting things to happen is receiving a new patch for their favorite game, or even a quick hotfix that can change a broken part of the game. However, it seems like fans may not have been so keen to learn that this powerful weapon has gone AWOL, but there is hope for gamers that love using this weapon in particular.

Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Shockwave Hammer in all playlists.



Our intent is to re-enable the Shockwave Hammer in the next game update when this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/I2Ap8XCbZ7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 9, 2023

While it may be gone, it doesn’t look like it will be forgotten anytime soon. Epic Games let fans know on their Fortnite Status Twitter page know that they have temporarily disabled this weapon, and it may be back in the game with the next update that is pushed out. It seems that they are anticipating its return within the next few days, according to another Tweet on their page.

