Easy Method to Search for Containers While Under the Effects of Slap in Fortnite

Every week, Fortnite releases a set of quests that reward players with plenty of XP. In one of this week’s challenges, players are asked to search containers while under the effects of Slap. This may sound like a chore for some players since looking for containers usually takes some time. However, with some tips and tricks, this challenge should be cleared in no time. Here’s an easy method to search containers while under the effects of Slap in Fortnite.

Easy Method to Search Containers While Under the Effects of Slap in Fortnite

The first step to searching containers while under the effects of Slap in Fortnite is to locate the Slap Juice in-game. The Slap Juice can be found in random chests and supply drops. If you have a hard time looking for a Slap Juice, you can head to Slappy Shores to buy it from an NPC named Neymar for 150 gold bars. Check out the map that’s been marked below to help you find this NPC.

Once you’ve located the Slap, use it on yourself to activate the effects. In case you didn’t know, drinking the Slap Juice temporarily enables you to sprint without running out of stamina while also increasing your health or shields. Once you’re under the effects of Slap, you’ll need to search any containers in the area quickly.

This means opening any chests, ammo boxes, or Oathbound chests by standing close to them and holding the interact button. Thankfully, Slappy Shores is an area with a lot of containers. You just need to keep an eye out, especially when you’re inside a building in this area, as that’s where containers usually spawn.

The key to successfully searching containers while under the effects of Slap in Fortnite is to stay focused and act quickly. If you take too long to search the containers, the effects of Slap will wear off, and you’ll need to drink another Slap Juice to continue this challenge. Try to open as many containers as possible and grab as much loot as possible before the effects of Slap expire.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023