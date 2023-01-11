When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Start? Features, Battle Pass, and More

If you are already getting tired of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, then take heart because a new season is right around the corner. Though we don’t officially know what the season will be called, what the battle pass will feature, or what new gameplay elements will be available, we do know when the new season starts. Here are all of the rumors we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as well as the official start date.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Release Date

The release date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is on March 11, 2023. By extension, the end date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is March 10, 2023. As is the case with all seasons in Fortnite, the old season will shut down for a maintenance period that usually lasts several hours.

After the maintenance period, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will likely begin around 6:00am PT / 9:00am EST / 2:00pm GMT. Though this isn’t confirmed, this is around the time that the servers turned back on for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Rumors: Battle Pass, Gameplay Features, and More

As we look to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, remember that there are still a few features missing from the reveal trailer that have yet to make it into the game. These features may come between now and March 11, but if they don’t, we are likely to see them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Multiple leaks came out just before Chapter 4 Season 1 that suggested Fortnite would get a first-person mode and even flying mounts. Since the overall theme of the island in Chapter 4 Season 1 is medieval, we wouldn’t mind flying around on a dragon or other winged beast instead of a wolf. Seeing those gameplay features enter the game would be great.

As for what the Battle Pass contains, there hasn’t been much leaked. There have been franchises pushed by fans like Family Guy, the Simpsons, and Metal Gear Solid, but nothing has been confirmed. We will likely see a lot of original characters like Chapter 4 Season 1 gave us alongside other characters from IPs like Geralt from The Witcher.

That is everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to check back in for updates. In the meantime, you can search for the Burst Assault Rifle which is now back in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023