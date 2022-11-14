Flying Mounts Debut in Fortnite Chapter 4

Flying mounts have been teased by leakers for a while now and now, we are fairly certain that Flying Mounts will debut in Fortnite Chapter 4. With the Fortnite Chapter 3 end event released, we are getting excited for all of the new features debuting in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Ridable Flying Animals Debut in Fortnite Chapter 4

The information about rideable flying animals debuting in Fortnite Chapter 4 comes to us by HYPEX on Twitter. Here is a tweet from another source quoting HYPEX:

What we should be expecting in C4S1🔥🔥:



FPS mode.



NEW MAP OFC



NEW WEAPONS OFC



Ridable Flying Animals by @HYPEX



And yet we should be getting wayyy more — updatetrackerFN (@updateTrackerFN) November 14, 2022

As you can see, Fortnite Chapter 4 is bringing a lot of new features, one of which is flying mounts. Ground mounts were a brand-new feature introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3. To expand upon the type of mounts we have access to, Chapter 4 will bring flying mounts.

We don’t know what kind of flying mounts will be in Fortnite. It could be a large crow, it could be a flying Klombo. Based on whatever the new chapter’s theme will be, it could be a dragon.

We do know that you will be able to hover in place and shoot while in midair. We guess that it will function very similarly to how ground mounts work. There has also been a mount grappling hook leaked, so expect to be able to jump off and onto your flying mount with ease.

Having flying mounts in Fortnite will definitely shake up the meta in a few ways. High ground will be a lot easier to get to and a lot harder to defend. We are excited to see all of the new ways players use flying mounts.

Since the flying mounts haven’t been officially confirmed, we don’t know if we will get ridable flying animals in Chapter 4 Season 1 or in another season down the line. Our hope and best guess is that Epic will get players excited about the new season by releasing flying mounts immediately, but we will have to wait and see.

Stay tuned for more news on ridable flying animals in Fortnite. For now, enjoy everything Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has to offer.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022