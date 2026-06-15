Trump announced a complete ceasefire with Iran on his birthday, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and pulling the US naval blockade effective immediately

President Donald Trump announced a completed ceasefire agreement with Iran on June 14, coinciding with his 80th birthday. The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping corridor for global energy markets that had been largely closed since late last year.

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Trump broke the news himself on Truth Social. As reported by TMZ, he wrote that the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran was “now complete” and announced he was authorizing the “toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz” alongside the immediate removal of the U.S. naval blockade. The post ended with a direct message to the global shipping industry to resume operations.

The path to this agreement was prolonged and volatile. The Strait of Hormuz was effectively shut down following U.S. and Israeli strikes in February that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, setting off months of military posturing and hostile exchanges. Just days before the announcement, Trump had ordered a retaliatory strike against Iran after a U.S. Army Apache helicopter was downed, making a diplomatic resolution appear increasingly unlikely.

Pakistan broke the news before Trump’s own post went up

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first to publicly confirm the deal on X, stating that the agreement aims to terminate military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. As first reported by Al Jazeera, a formal signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19. Sharif credited mediation efforts led by Qatar, with additional contributions from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

International reaction came swiftly. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the agreement as a vital step toward sustainable peace and regional economic growth, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled his readiness to assist with the technical discussions needed to finalize the nuclear elements of the deal.

His statement emphasized that the Strait must remain permanently open for toll-free navigation. The announcement comes after weeks of fraught back-and-forth, during which Trump had pushed both Iran and Israel to halt hostilities while negotiations continued through intermediaries.

Vice President J.D. Vance welcomed the outcome and praised Trump’s role in securing it. He stated that Trump had created “the real space to transform that region” and expressed confidence that Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon as a result of the agreement. Vance called it “a great thing for the American people.” The deal follows an earlier ceasefire agreement in April that drew scrutiny over its terms, with analysts at the time questioning whether the conditions Iran accepted reflected what the administration had publicly claimed.

A formal signing ceremony is set for Switzerland on June 19, where technical discussions on the nuclear components of the deal are expected to begin.

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