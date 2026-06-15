A TikToker reached into a bag of chips, coated one in straight sea salt, and the internet’s response was basically a medical intervention

A simple snack choice is not supposed to trigger a wave of health warnings from nurses, EMTs, and medical professionals, but that is exactly what happened when a TikToker named Callie, known by her handle @callieeeef, posted videos of herself coating chips in a generous layer of sea salt before eating. As detailed by BroBible, the main video has already racked up millions of views, and the response from viewers has been anything but quiet.

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The comment section became a mix of genuine medical concern and curiosity. One user wrote, “Hey, hi. Nurse here,” adding, “Stop doing that. Immediately.” Another noted, “Hey, sis! So, this was me and turns out I have Addison’s Disease,” and urged Callie to get her labs done. A commenter who identified as an EMT joked about bringing an ambulance over, while a fifth pointed out that their own salt cravings had been linked to POTS.

Callie addressed the situation in a follow-up video, saying she was surprised by the intense reaction to her eating tortilla chips with sea salt. She held up a bag of Realsalt and explained that she prefers salt with real minerals. She told viewers, “I have none of that. I actually did get blood work done and my blood work is completely normal, it’s just me wanting salt.” She jokingly dubbed her creation “Saltsa,” adding an on-screen text overlay with the name and a dancing woman emoji.

In a second follow-up, Callie pushed back on claims that she was cutting her videos to fake the salt consumption or that the posts were “ragebait.” She was seen eating dill pickle-flavored Boulder Canyon chips, which she described as a favorite alongside the classic and beef tallow varieties. She also mentioned that her salt habit is not her only unusual eating tendency, noting that she eats butter the way most people eat a piece of fruit, a detail that drew its own share of reactions.

When asked about the reception, Callie said she realized she was doing something most people probably do not do, and figured it would be fun to post. She added that she appreciates viewers who are genuinely concerned rather than mean, and confirmed that she consults her doctor regularly and has been told she is fine. Amid similar debates ignited by food-related TikToks, she explained that she has been eating this combination for a few months, usually two or three times a month, and that it all started because she simply wanted her chips to be saltier.

The broader conversation about sodium intake is worth noting. The American Heart Association reports that Americans consume an average of over 3,300mg of sodium daily, well above the recommended 2,300mg limit and significantly higher than the optimal target of 1,500mg.

Cardiology dietitian Michelle Routhenstein explained that consistently exceeding 2,300mg can lead to increased blood pressure and potential damage to blood vessels. One observational study did not find a direct link between high sodium intake and mortality, though its authors cautioned against using those findings to guide nutritional choices.

Medical professionals generally agree that intense salt cravings can sometimes point to underlying conditions. As outlined by the Mayo Clinic, Addison’s disease, which involves the adrenal glands producing too little cortisol and aldosterone, can cause salt loss and subsequent cravings, alongside symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness, nausea, and low blood pressure.

A rare kidney disorder called Bartter syndrome can also produce a strong desire for salt. In the comment section, much like in a TikTok that sparked a similar wave of responses from viewers who felt compelled to share their own experiences, it was a single post that turned a personal habit into a public conversation. Without a specific underlying condition, consuming excessive salt is generally discouraged due to its effects on blood pressure and fluid retention.

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