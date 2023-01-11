Fortnite: Where is Party Time Augment and When is it Coming Back

Party Time, more famously known as the balloons augment, is temporarily disabled in Fortnite. There have been many augments, abilities, and weapons Epic Games has disabled for brief amounts of time to fix various bugs and issues, namely the Aerial augment and the Shockwave Hammer. While many joke that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will be disabled entirely, here is what is happening with the Party Time augment.

Why is Party Time Disabled in Fortnite?

According to @FortniteStatus on Twitter, Party Time is temporarily disabled because there is “an issue” Epic Games is working out. These tweets are usually very vague so it is hard to determine what specific issue brought Epic Games to disable the Party Time augment. If anything, Party Time was the only thing that worked to save people from the still-broken hurdling bug (which was also temporarily disabled for a time to fix “an issue”).

Due to an issue, we've temporarily disabled the Party Time augment. We'll provide another update when it's been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/MIxgsKajTi — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 11, 2023

Because @FortniteStatus is so vague, we can speculate that the reason Party Time is temporarily disabled is because of some bug surrounding it. Perhaps Party Time was breaking another aspect of the game or maybe people found an exploit with it. Either way, the augment is gone for now.

When is Party Time Coming Back in Fortnite?

There is no way of knowing for sure when we can expect Party Time to return. Luckily, Party Time isn’t one of the best augments, but the (annoying) people who use it to snipe enemy squads from about with an Ex-Caliber are going to be heartbroken.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023