Fortnite: “Fixed” Hurdling is Launching Players Out of the Circle

Players in Fortnite are posting clips online of them hurtling over objects only to get flung extremely high or outside of the circle. Oh, and the fall damage almost always kills them. Especially since the Aerialist augment is temporarily disabled, this Fortnite hurtle bug is brutal.

On January 10, @FortniteStatus posted that hurdling, which had been disabled since the middle of December, has been re-enabled and fixed up. Hours later, players swarmed Twitter and Reddit with their own videos showing them hurdling over a bush or fence and getting launched.

We've resolved an issue where players would get in unintended states while moving, and have re-enabled Hurdling. pic.twitter.com/ARDEBia1QY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 10, 2023

While this is a funny bug as a third-party observer, it isn’t so funny when you are playing a game, trying to complete weekly quests by restoring health in leaf piles. While many hurdling bug videos exist on the internet already, the best one we’ve seen is from Alpineodin on Reddit.

In Alpineodin’s video, they hurdle over a fence after getting out of a car (usual stuff) and then get bounced extremely high, high enough to see the map in its entirety. When the launch reached its zenith and Alpineodin started to fall, they geniusly pulled out their augment and started cycling through options to end up picking Party Time which grants balloons that allow players to float and eliminate fall damage.

Usually, the Party Time augment isn’t that great, but in the case of hurdling launching you to outer space, it is the best.

There is no confirmation of when we can expect this hurdling bug to get fixed, but as more and more hurdling bug videos hit the internet, Epic Games will notice and disable hurdling to fix it once more. Hopefully, they actually fix it next time.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023