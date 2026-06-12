Texas woman described by court as ‘evil piece of flesh demon’ gets her own Netflix documentary, and the charges against her are truly sickening

A new Netflix documentary titled Maternal Instinct is set to revisit the deeply disturbing case of Taylor Parker, a woman currently on death row in Texas, VT reported. This upcoming film adds another layer to the streaming platform’s extensive true crime catalogue, which has seen a massive surge in popularity recently. You might recall similar high profile cases like The Crash, which centered on Mackenzie Shirilla and generated significant public discourse. This new project aims to take a closer look at the events surrounding Parker, a woman who was famously described by the court as an “evil piece of flesh demon.”

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The details surrounding this case are difficult to process, but they are essential to understanding why it has captured such intense attention. Back in 2020, Parker was pulled over by authorities for dangerous driving. When officers approached her vehicle, they discovered her covered in blood with a newborn baby still attached to the umbilical cord.

Parker initially told the authorities that she had just given birth by the side of the road and was in the process of rushing to a hospital. It did not take long for that story to fall apart. Medical staff quickly examined her and determined that there were absolutely no physical signs that she had recently given birth to a child.

She is one of the only seven women on death row in Texas currently

Investigators soon learned that the blood found on Parker actually belonged to her 21-year-old friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock. The truth of what occurred earlier that day was far more violent than anyone could have imagined. Parker had murdered Simmons-Hancock in a brutal attack, stabbing her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from her womb. Tragically, the baby did not survive the ordeal. During the investigation, authorities found Reagan’s three-year-old daughter hiding under her bed covers at the crime scene, thankfully unharmed.

The trial revealed that Parker had spent a significant amount of time fabricating an elaborate story about being pregnant. She had gone as far as telling her boyfriend she was expecting and even staged a gender reveal party to sell the lie. The reality was that Parker had previously undergone a hysterectomy, making it impossible for her to be pregnant.

The prosecution laid out the sheer brutality of the attack in court, noting that it involved 113 sharp force injuries caused by both a knife and a hammer. The official cause of death was ruled as “homicide from traumatic extraction from the uterus with both sharp and blunt force injuries.”

Parker was ultimately found guilty of murder and kidnapping. She was sentenced to death and remains one of only seven women currently on death row in Texas. The legal proceedings were complex, as Parker’s defense team did not actually deny that she committed the killing. Instead, they attempted to challenge Texas law by arguing that a fetus should not be legally considered an “individual.”

They claimed that the kidnapping charge, which was a key factor in the death penalty sentence, was invalid because they argued the baby had already died before being taken from the mother. The court ultimately rejected this argument, upholding the severity of the charges.

Following the sentencing, the family of Reagan Simmons-Hancock expressed a sense of relief that the legal battle had reached a conclusion. Her mother, Jessica Brooks, stated: “We are just glad justice has been served, not only for our family, our friends, the prosecution team, our community.” Her sister, Emily Simmons, shared a similar sentiment, adding: “I’m overwhelmed with happiness it’s over because she has been such a burden in our life for so long now that I haven’t been able to think about my sister without thinking about her.”

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