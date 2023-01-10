If you’ve ever found yourself in a sticky situation while playing Fortnite, you know the importance of quickly restoring your health or shields while still hiding from enemy players. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do this: by hiding in a leaf pile when you’re getting yourself patched up. With this trick, you’ll be able to stay hidden, restore your health, and stay in the game longer. If you’re looking to complete one of the latest weekly challenges and heal yourself stealthily, here’s how to restore health or shields while hiding in a leaf pile in Fortnite!

How to Restore Health or Shields While Hiding in a Leaf Pile in Fortnite

The first step to restoring your health or shields while hiding in a leaf pile is to find a pile of leaves. You can find leaf piles in most forests and wooded areas on the map, such as the forest area near Faulty Splits. These can be great spots for ambushing enemies and hiding from them. Take a look at the map below to help you reach this particular place.

Once you’ve found a leaf pile, the next step is to crouch down and hide in the leaves. This will make you nearly invisible to enemy players and give you a chance to restore your health or shields. Next, you’ll want to use either bananas, pepper, coconuts, or medkits to restore your health or shields. To do this, simply switch your current equipment to a healing item and press left-click to consume it.

It’s important to note that hiding in the leaves won’t make you totally invisible to enemy players. However, it will make it much harder for them to spot you. Additionally, you can use the leaves to your advantage by dodging enemy shots while hiding in them.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023