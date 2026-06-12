Woman spotted a man holding up his iPhone 17 Pro Max in public transport, and the internet is not sure whether he was really showing off

A viral video shared on X has sparked a massive debate after a woman claimed a man was deliberately showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max while riding on public transport. The original footage, which first appeared on TikTok, shows a man holding his phone in a way that the woman filming interpreted as a calculated move to grab her attention, Daily Dot reported.

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Since the clip was reshared by the account @Teeniiola, it has generated a wide range of opinions from people online who are struggling to decide if the guy was actually trying to impress anyone or if he was just going about his day.

Some people were quick to jump to the man’s defense, arguing that he might have just been minding his own business. One user pointed out, “If you look at the video very well sef, it’s like the guy is listening to music and just vibing.” This perspective suggests that we often project our own assumptions onto strangers in public spaces. It is easy to look at someone holding a high-end device and assume they have an ulterior motive, but sometimes a person is just trying to enjoy their music during a commute.

On the other hand, plenty of viewers were not buying the innocent bystander theory

The criticism was pretty harsh, with some users labeling the behavior as immature. One commenter wrote, “Small boy behaviour[sic]. I don’t show my phone to avoid people assuming I have money but this idiot is showing off just to get the attention of a lady.” This reaction highlights a common sentiment about how people choose to carry themselves in public. Many folks prefer to keep their valuables hidden to avoid unwanted attention, so seeing someone seemingly flaunt an expensive piece of tech can feel jarring or even performative to those who value privacy.

There is also a much darker side to this kind of public scrutiny. One user brought up a serious point about the dangers of being misidentified or profiled based on how you look or what you own. They wrote, “Some people are so insecure in life that they can’t even mind their own business for a bit. Nah this kind person go profile you a fraudster or a thief for street [sic]. Especially if they have an uncle or bf in the police force.”

Lady shares her experience in public transport with a guy who kept showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max so she would notice it. The phone no be small achievement for the guy😅📱 pic.twitter.com/uq3nugGOe9 — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) June 11, 2026

Then there is the hardware itself. The mention of the iPhone 17 Pro Max led some users to question whether the device was even legitimate. One commenter noted, “In Kenya, we have a counterfeit iPhone 17 that costs about 60usd [sic]. Same design, same colour and even an iPhone operating system.”

The conversation also shifted toward the potential irony of the situation. Some users speculated about the future fallout if the woman had actually approached the man. One person commented, “He’ll come online now to start crying that women are after money but nah you cause am [sic].” This highlights a recurring theme in modern dating discussions where people feel like their own actions inadvertently attract the very type of attention they claim to dislike.

At the end of the day, it is difficult to know exactly what was happening on that transport vehicle. The original video is no longer accessible through the shared link, and the creator remains unidentified. We have not been able to verify the events independently, and the identities of the people involved have not been confirmed.

It is a classic example of how a small, ambiguous moment can be captured and amplified, leaving the rest of us to fill in the gaps with our own biases and experiences. Whether he was just vibing to his music or trying to make a statement with his phone, the internet has certainly made its feelings known.

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