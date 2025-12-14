‘I’m so confused: Woman tries on Cartier watches on first date, then her date does something at the register she can’t explain

A woman named Marshmeliii had a weird first date when her date took her to Cartier, let her try on expensive watches, and then bought a $5,000 watch for someone else right in front of her. She shared her story on TikTok under the handle @marshmeliii because she couldn’t understand what had just happened. Her video has been viewed over 395,000 times by people who are just as confused as she is.

According to Bro Bible, the date started well. They had dinner at a restaurant in the mall and had fun talking about their values. After eating, they decided to walk around the mall. Her date then suggested they go into Cartier, which is not a normal first-date stop.

She thought it was strange but went along with it. Once inside the luxury store, things got weird. Her date started looking at women’s watches. He talked about prices and told her to try several different styles on her wrist. She naturally thought he might want to buy her a watch.

The awkward moment that left her speechless

After looking at many watches, her date picked one that cost between $5,000 and $6,000. When the salesperson asked if it was a gift, he said yes. Marshmeliii thought he was buying it for her.

Then the salesperson pointed at Marshmeliii and asked if the watch was for her. Her date said, “No, it’s for a friend.” She was shocked. She had tried on several watches and watched him buy an expensive item for an unknown person without any explanation. This experience shows why modern dating can be terrible for many people.

She decided to ask for something too. She had tried on a ring earlier, so she asked, “That’s so nice of you to get that for your friend. Do you want to get me the ring too?” He just laughed and said no.

He never explained why they went to Cartier or who the watch was for. Many people online think he was “negging” her, which is a dating trick where someone gives backhanded compliments to make the other person feel unsure. Others think he was playing games or showing off fake money. His behavior fits common red flags in older men that many women have experienced.

“I think you are both VERY weird,” one user commented, suggesting it was weird for both to go shopping such valuables in their first date. “Why would you think that you deserve a Cartier watch on the first date?,” another said. Whatever the reason, most people online agree that she should block him immediately.

