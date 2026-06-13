Gaming PC saved a man’s life by deflecting a bullet while he was asleep, and the event leading up to that is even more bizarre

A gaming PC has officially cemented its status as the ultimate piece of hardware after it successfully deflected a bullet and saved a man from a potentially fatal accident. As reported by Dexerto, the incident occurred while one Reddit user, who goes by the handle angelbabyzz, was asleep in his bedroom. He was abruptly startled awake in the middle of the night by a loud bang followed by the sensation of glass showering over his face.

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The chaos began when his neighbour showed up at his door in a state of extreme distress. According to the account shared on Reddit, the woman was “shaking and terrified that she had hurt someone.” She explained that her firearm was “accidentally discharged by her dog,” which sent a bullet directly through the wall and into the bedroom where the man was sleeping. It is truly difficult to imagine waking up to that kind of scene, but the outcome could have been much worse if not for the physical presence of the PC.

The man noted that the police were involved in the aftermath of the event. He shared that “The police said that the PC changed the trajectory of the bullet, and it would have hit me while I was sleeping if the PC hadn’t been there.” Seeing the images of the damaged machine is wild. There is a very clear, unmistakable bullet hole in the case, and the projectile itself was recovered from the scene. It is a testament to the durability of modern gaming hardware, even if it was not exactly designed to function as body armour. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

The only real casualties were the PC itself and the three days of effort it took to clean up all the shattered glass

Other users on Reddit were quick to jump in with questions regarding the neighbour and the strange circumstances of the discharge. The man provided an update to clarify some of these points. He confirmed that an insurance claim is currently in progress.

Even if the insurance company decides not to cover the cost of the hardware, the neighbour has “kindly agreed to replace” the PC regardless. This seems like a fair resolution given the circumstances. While the man admitted that he has some lingering doubts about the story regarding the dog, he does not believe the shooting was intentional.

He explained his perspective on the neighbour by stating, “While I’m not sure about the dog story, it’s very clear from how she responded at the time that it was an accident.” He observed that she was clearly in shock, noting that “She was more messed up about it than I was and could barely speak from crying so hard, and her whole body was shaking, and she just kept apologising over and over.”

It is clear that the situation has been handled with a lot of grace. There are no hard feelings between the two parties involved. The man believes that the neighbour is “appropriately paying her dues” because she is dealing with a legal charge, the confiscation of her firearm, the financial burden of replacing his equipment, and the emotional weight of her constant apologies.

This is not the first time that a piece of personal technology has saved the day. There is a documented case of a man who was protected from a dog attack because his phone exploded, which is a wild contrast to this current situation. In that case, the device essentially acted as a deterrent, whereas here, the gaming PC served as a literal barrier.

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