A Georgia woman said ‘good morning’ to a stranger during her jog, but police say he responded by trying to hit her with his car three times

Jesse Allen Davis now faces felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after he allegedly attempted to strike a jogger with his car three separate times. According to People, the incident occurred in Marietta, Georgia, after the woman simply said “good morning” to the stranger. In my opinion, it is a terrifying situation that highlights just how quickly a normal morning workout can turn into a struggle for survival.

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The encounter took place near the Sedgefield Apartments. According to police, the woman was jogging through the parking lot when she offered a friendly greeting to Davis. For reasons that remain unclear, the 21-year-old from Sandy Springs allegedly decided to use his vehicle as a weapon. Cobb County Police Department Public Information Officer Eric Smith stated, “He got into a vehicle, and for whatever reason he attempted to strike her with the vehicle while she was in the parking lot.”

In my opinion, the situation escalated quickly as Davis allegedly made further attempts to hit the woman with his car. Smith noted that after the initial attempt, Davis did not stop. “He attempted to strike her with the vehicle two additional times,” Smith added.

She had nowhere to go but behind a dumpster

Police say the woman was struck by the vehicle during the ordeal, forcing her to take cover behind a dumpster to escape the driver. She eventually called 911 to report the attack. During his erratic driving through the complex, Davis reportedly crashed into a parked car and a pole.

Jesse Allen Davis faces the charges in connection with a July 19 incident in Cobb County. According to police, the woman told investigators she said “good morning” to Davis as she jogged past him. After he got into his vehicle, officers say he drove toward her and attempted to… pic.twitter.com/7UgMZPZ8lG — Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) July 31, 2026

Lloydethan White reported seeing Davis speeding through the area prior to the attack. He mentioned that he had a close call with the vehicle himself, noting, “When I had seen him, he almost hit my car and her.” Reflecting on the incident, White expressed what I believe was frustration regarding the safety of the community.

He said, “I think it’s wrong that a woman has to fear for her life,” and added, “and she’s just trying to go about her normal day and workout.” Another neighbor also reported that Davis nearly struck him as well during the incident. A similar case drew attention this month when a driver’s threats against a mother on a North Carolina highway were captured on video.

Davis is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail on a $5,720 bond. At this time, it is not clear if he has obtained legal representation to handle these serious charges. He has not publicly responded to the allegations. The Cobb County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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