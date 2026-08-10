According to The Nerd Stash, a woman from Georgia says she is speaking out after a video of her upset at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s baggage claim went viral. Savannah Cade, who posts under the username @savannah.cadee, said she wanted to explain her side before others could criticize her.

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In a video posted to TikTok, Cade said, “that was me acting a fool in the Atlanta airport at baggage claim at North Gate.” She said she had a reason for her reaction and asked viewers to understand the situation before judging her.

The video has been viewed 13.5 million times and has received 1.8 million likes and more than 18,500 comments, according to the platform.

Woman says all five suitcases were damaged and a sixth went missing

Cade said she had bought three Ed Hardy suitcases for a total of $383. She said “every single suitcase, all 3 of them, came out broken, beaten up, banged up, broken.” She said one suitcase had its handle ripped off, and another looked like “somebody purposely kicked” it.

She also said she owned two Lucas suitcases that cost $200 each, adding up to $400. She said these bags had traveled from Atlanta to Hilo, Hawaii before without any damage, but this time they came back “beat the f–k in.” She said items inside the suitcases were broken as well.

Cade said her most important suitcase was lost by the airline completely. She said the missing bag contained a full set of college textbooks for her upcoming classes, a laptop, a hair straightener, her birth certificate, and her Social Security card. She said losing personal identification documents left her worried, saying “the wrong hands get hold of my Social Security card, I’m f–ked.”

According to Cade, the airline offered her a $200 voucher for the damage. In the video, she said, “And then they wanted to give me a measly $200 voucher and be like, oh, we’re sorry for the damages caused to your over $1,000 luggage.”

Cade said she was originally calm when speaking with the airline staff member, but became upset once she saw the extent of the damage. She said she was looking at more than $1,000 in damage to her belongings, on top of paying more than $1,000 for the flight. Frustrations with airport baggage handling are widespread, as a tiktoker at Philadelphia airport watched a worker abandon her luggage.

In a separate follow-up TikTok video responding to a comment that called her luggage “cheap,” Cade defended her choice of suitcases. She said she flies at least nine times a month and picked out higher-priced luggage on purpose because she wanted bags that were durable and easy to spot at baggage claim. She said she stands next to the baggage carousel to watch for her bags because she believes theft is common in crowded baggage claim areas.

Viewers left mixed reactions in the comments section of the original video. Some viewers questioned why she checked items like her Social Security card, birth certificate, and laptop instead of keeping them in a carry-on bag. One comment read, “I’m sorry because that truly sucks, but why on earth are you checking your birth certificate, social security card, and laptop to begin with?? Those 100% belong in your carry on/personal bag.”

Another comment raised a safety concern about packing electronics in checked luggage, stating, “You’re not supposed to put a laptop in your suitcase. They have lithium ion batteries. You’re endangering everyone.” Luggage disputes at airports are not uncommon, such as when a woman was escorted off a San Antonio flight over a luggage dispute involving carry-on bags.

Some commenters sided with Cade regarding her frustration with the airport itself, with one writing, “Any Atlanta airport crash out is valid … I HATE that airport so much.” Another commenter suggested the damage may not have been caused directly by baggage handlers, saying, “Those workers didn’t break it though. Your anger is justified but misplaced.”

One commenter suggested a legal route for Cade to pursue compensation, writing, “Take them to small claims court! No lawyers allowed. Just you and somebody from the airport to represent them.” Another commenter speculated about theft, writing, “They definitely stole her suitcase.”

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