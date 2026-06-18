TikToker looked out her window after boarding the plane at Philadelphia airport, and was stunned to watch a worker abandon her luggage in real time

After hours of waiting in the departure lounge, when a passenger finally boards an airplane, they just want to travel in peace. However, according to Brobible, it looks like a TikToker got her peace compromised as soon as she looked outside her window. This is because she saw a worker abandoning some luggage that apparently belonged to her. The scene seemed to make her anxious because the luggage was supposed to be on the airplane before takeoff.

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The TikToker Anna Lappe (@annalappe0) posted a video that has garnered over a million views. The TikTok, which lasts for about 8 seconds, shows what she saw outside her window at a Philadelphia airport. The overlay says, “POV: you watch your luggage miss the flight in real time.” And there’s a worker standing outside with 2 large suitcases, checking a hand-held device. He then gives an expression that suggests he couldn’t manage to put them on the plane.

It appears that Anna was returning home from a vacation, as the caption of her TikTok said, “Looks like our suitcases weren’t ready to come home and extended their vacay without us.” This suggests that the luggage indeed belonged to her and she saw it abandoned with her own eyes. Her viewers then shared their opinions on the matter, suggesting to her what she should have done in that situation or what to do next.

Why did her luggage fail to make its way on the plane?

I think the first question that many will have in their mind is: why was her luggage stopped in the first place? Well, she didn’t clearly mention the reason behind it, so we don’t know what exactly happened yet. While it wasn’t a major problem a passenger dealt with on board, I think nobody would want their luggage to be stopped, even if there’s a guarantee it will be returned untouched.

Abandoned baggage is rare but not impossible. There could be several reasons for it, including a late check-in, a security malfunction, or simply exceeding weight restrictions. In these situations, your stuff is mostly secure and is returned later on. However, if it’s misplaced or something similar happens, you have to provide proof, and the airport may offer compensation. Returning to the TikToker’s case, her viewers also weighed in.

One of them seems to clear a common misconception about speaking to cabin crew in this matter. They said it might not be in the crew’s hands, as once the flight is released, it might not be possible to just stop everything. Per Brobible, this commenter added, “You cant just go ‘uhm can we cancel all this stuff so they can put my bag in the hold?’ you would be delaying all other flights landing AND taking off. Just accept defeat and maybe make a claim with the airport/ airline.”

Apart from this, someone appears to be comforting the TikToker. They wrote, “This happens sometimes and im pretty sure they just load it on a different plane going to the same place. itll be there when youre there, probably.” I think their logic sounds fair. If the luggage simply failed to be loaded on time, loading it onto the other plane heading to the same destination makes sense. But if there’s a weight-restriction issue, it seems like a different debate.

The information is based on what Anna has disclosed in her TikTok. There’s no follow-up video from her side or the airline’s response, which would provide insight into what happened to her belongings.

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