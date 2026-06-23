Woman was escorted off one San Antonio flight over luggage dispute, and one commenter says she had with her not one, but two carry-on bags

A passenger was removed from a flight in San Antonio on June 20, 2026, after a heated disagreement regarding her luggage caused a delay for everyone on board, Daily Dot reported. The incident, which was captured on video and later shared on X, shows the woman being walked off the plane by three or four airport police officers.

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The footage, posted by the user @TheEXECUTlONER_, shows the woman moving through the airport area accompanied by law enforcement. Throughout the clip, she can be heard yelling obscenities at the people who are filming her departure.

The caption provided with the video notes that the situation stemmed from the passenger’s refusal to stow her carry-on bags in the overhead compartment. The poster pointedly added, “She has two carry-ons, btw.” It is worth noting that while the video provides a glimpse into the confrontation, it does not clarify whether the flight crew issued additional warnings or instructions before the authorities were called to intervene and remove her from the aircraft.

It is a frustrating scenario that highlights the ongoing friction between airline policies and passenger behavior.

This situation serves as a stark reminder of why understanding airline baggage rules is so important for travelers. As per US Travel News, most major domestic carriers operate under a standard that allows economy passengers to bring one carry-on bag and one personal item at no extra cost. The general rule of thumb for a carry-on is that it should not exceed 22 x 14 x 9 inches, including the handle and the wheels.

While some airlines like Southwest, Frontier, and Sun Country might allow for a larger bag, sticking to the standard 22 x 14 x 9 measurement is the safest bet to ensure you don’t run into trouble at the gate. A carry-on is meant for the overhead bin, while your personal item is intended to tuck neatly under the seat in front of you. When passengers ignore these basic requirements, it leads to exactly the kind of mess we see in this video.

This happened yesterday at San Antonio International Airport.



This San Antonio to Philadelphia flight was delayed because this woman refused to put her bag in the overhead bin. 🤯



All of the passengers had to exit the plane they just boarded so police officers could remove… pic.twitter.com/zr15OutnUq — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 21, 2026

The reaction on social media to this incident has been swift and severe. Many people commenting on the video are calling for more aggressive measures against travelers who disrupt the flight experience for others. Some users suggested that authorities should be “serious about adding people like this to a permanent fly ban,” arguing that these disruptions have a real, tangible impact on the schedules of fellow passengers and the workload of airline employees.

Another perspective offered by a commenter was that anyone who causes a flight to be delayed due to their own behavior should be held financially responsible for the missed connections of other travelers. It is clear that the public is growing weary of seeing these types of delays, which often cause a ripple effect for everyone else on the plane.

Despite the intensity of the scene, the video shows no evidence of physical injuries or a violent altercation between the woman and the officers. As of the time of publication, there have been no public statements from airport authorities in either San Antonio or Philadelphia regarding the incident. It remains unknown if any formal charges have been filed or if the passenger was issued any fines for her conduct. Because the identity of the passenger and the name of the airline have not been confirmed, we are left looking at the account as it was shared on X.

Incidents involving disruptive passengers have been a recurring theme in recent years, drawing significant national attention. These events often spark broader debates about whether current penalties for bad behavior are actually effective. When a single person refuses to follow the rules regarding luggage, it doesn’t just hold up the boarding process, it can throw off the entire operation of the flight.

Navigating the rules of air travel can feel complicated, especially when different airlines use different methods to calculate baggage size. Some carriers use the height by width by depth formula, while others use a linear inch restriction. Furthermore, while most domestic airlines do not have a strict weight limit for carry-on bags, many international carriers do. If you are ever unsure about your bag, it is always better to double-check the airline’s website before you arrive at the airport.

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