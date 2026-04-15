Southwest Airlines crumbles its last shred of goodwill, and they are forcing loyal customers to pay an outrageous price for a former freebie

Southwest Airlines just dropped a bombshell that’s leaving loyal customers fuming, and it’s all thanks to a viral TikTok that’s exposing the airline’s latest money grab. A Southwest employee, Brandi, took to TikTok to warn travelers about the company’s new checked baggage fees, and the backlash has been swift and brutal.

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Starting April 9, the first checked bag will cost $45, while the second will jump to $55—unless you’re a Choice Extra passenger, a Rapid Rewards member, or active-duty military. For everyone else, those free bags that once set Southwest apart are now a thing of the past.

Brandi’s video, which has racked up over 1.5 million views and was covered by BroBible, shows her standing in front of the Southwest counter, delivering the news with a mix of humor and resignation. “The checked bag fee is $35,” she says, before adding the kicker: “Starting for anything booked April 9 or after, it’s going up to $45.” She even throws in a playful jump out of frame, as if to say, Don’t shoot the messenger.

The message is clear: Southwest is following the lead of other airlines like Delta, which have also hiked baggage fees in response to soaring fuel costs

With fuel prices nearly doubling since tensions escalated between the United States and Iran, airlines are scrambling to offset the financial hit. More weight means more fuel burned, and that’s a cost they’re passing straight to passengers.

The reaction in the comments section of Brandi’s TikTok has been nothing short of explosive. Frequent flyers, who once swore by Southwest’s customer-friendly policies, are now questioning whether the airline is deliberately trying to drive them away. “How does the best airline go to the worst airline,” one user wrote, summing up the frustration of many. Another chimed in, “It’s like Southwest is TRYING to lose business with all these changes,” referencing not just the baggage fees but also the airline’s controversial policy requiring customers of size to purchase an extra seat.

Others were even more blunt, suggesting that Southwest’s days might be numbered. “If I’m a Southwest employee I’d start applying at other airlines cause I can see bankruptcy in their future,” one commenter warned. Another added, “I think with SW strategy you may wanna start looking for another job. That one may not be there in a few months.”

The baggage fee hike is a fundamental shift in what made Southwest stand out. For years, the airline’s two free checked bags were a major selling point, a perk that kept customers coming back even when other airlines nickel-and-dimed them. But now, as one TikToker put it, “The 2 free bags was the only thing Southwest still had going for it, wtf.” Another user was even more direct: “That’s fine. Cause I switched to American and Delta. If I’m gonna pay Delta prices, I’m gonna fly Delta.”

But the baggage fees aren’t the only policy change that’s rubbing travelers the wrong way. Another viral TikTok, this one with over 13 million views, shows just how rigid Southwest has become when it comes to seat assignments. TikTok user Niki (@niki_nik20) documented her run-in with a flight attendant after she moved to an empty row on a Southwest flight.

@niki_nik20 Southwest Airlines tried to remove me from the flight simply because I moved from one seat to another, even though both rows were completely empty and no one was sitting there. I immediately returned to my original seat because I had no intention of causing any trouble. However, right after takeoff, some other passengers came and sat in those exact same seats, and no one said anything to them. I truly believe in following rules, but sometimes a little flexibility and kindness would go a long way. #flight #airline #tiktok #fy ♬ original sound – Niki_Nik

“Good morning. Can I see your boarding pass?” the flight attendant asked, before informing Niki that she had to return to her assigned seat, even though the row she’d moved to was completely empty. When Niki protested, the flight attendant doubled down, saying, “I would either move, or else we’re just gonna have to take you off the flight altogether.”

For an airline that built its brand on customer loyalty and a no-frills, friendly experience, these changes feel like a betrayal. Southwest’s decision to ditch its open-seating policy was already a letdown for many, but the way it’s enforcing the new rules with zero flexibility is making things worse.

And now, with the baggage fees, the airline is essentially telling its most loyal customers that they’ll have to pay up if they want to keep flying with the perks they’ve come to expect. It’s a far cry from the Southwest of old, and if the comments on TikTok are any indication, travelers aren’t happy about it.

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