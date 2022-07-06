Start and End Dates for Every Fortnite Season | Full Fortnite Timeline

Fans of the ever-popular Fortnite have been treated to years and years of content. It’s hard to believe that the first season of this game came out almost 5 years ago, but fans have been enamored since its first Battle Pass. There have been seasons that have topped others, but no matter what kind of Fortnite player you are, it’s hard to deny this title’s impact on the gaming landscape.

If you’re wondering how many seasons there have been of Fortnite, you’re in luck, as we have you covered. Let’s take a look at the full timeline of every season and chapter of Fortnite, so you’ll be able to pinpoint when you got your first victory royale, and how far the game has come since its release.

Full Fortnite Timeline – Every Season of Fortnite

To date, there have been 21 different seasons of Fortnite, all bringing a unique sense of flair to the game. There have been some seasons that stand out above the rest, like the inclusion of Marvel Properties into the game, but no matter what, there has always been a huge impact with every season. Bringing fan-favorite locations into the game, removing them, and even the event that took Fortnite down for multiple days, there has always been something to get hyped about. Here is the complete list of all of the Fortnite Seasons to date.

Season Start Date End Date Season No Overall One October 25th, 2017 December 13th, 2017 1 Two December 14th, 2017 February 21st, 2018 2 Three February 22nd, 2018 April 20th, 2018 3 Four May 1st, 2018 July 12th, 2018 4 Five July 12th, 2018 September 27th, 2018 5 Six September 28th, 2018 December 6th, 2018 6 Seven December 6th, 2018 February 28th, 2019 7 Eight February 28th, 2019 May 9th, 2019 8 Nine May 9th, 2019 August 1st, 2019 9 Season X August 1st, 2019 October 13th, 2019 10 Chapter 2 Season One October 15th, 2019 February 20th, 2020 11 Chapter 2 Season Two February 20th, 2020 June 17th, 2020 12 Chapter 2 Season Three June 17th, 2020 August 27th, 2020 13 Chapter 2 Season Four August 20th, 2020 December 1st, 2020 14 Chapter 2 Season Five December 2nd, 2020 March 15th, 2021 15 Chapter 2 Season Six March 16th, 2021 June 8th, 2021 16 Chapter 2 Season Seven June 8th, 2021 September 12th, 2021 17 Chapter 2 Season Eight September 13th, 2021 December 4th, 2021 18 Chapter 3 Season 1 December 5th, 2021 March 19th, 2022 19 Chapter 3 Season 2 March 20th, 2022 June 3rd, 2022 20 Chapter 3 Season 3 June 4th, 2022 September 18th, 2022 (estimate) 21

While there have been some strange timings in between these seasons, it’s hard to deny that the game has grown so much since its original release. There have been so many new features, characters, vehicles, weapons, and more that have come to the world of Fortnite, and with the popular battle royale getting story content, it’s a continuously growing world that has room to expand beyond our wildest dreams. There is a reason that Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, and it seems that it will stay that way for quite some time.

If you’re looking for ways to level up fast in the newest season, especially with some of the XP changes, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for some of the best ways to get better at Fortnite, as well as where you’ll be able to come across some great Star Wars themed weapons, make sure that you’re taking a look at our Fortnite Guide Sections, so you’ll be able to find anything that you need about this ever-expanding game.

