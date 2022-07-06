Start and End Dates for Every Fortnite Season | Full Fortnite Timeline

Fans of the ever-popular Fortnite have been treated to years and years of content. It’s hard to believe that the first season of this game came out almost 5 years ago, but fans have been enamored since its first Battle Pass. There have been seasons that have topped others, but no matter what kind of Fortnite player you are, it’s hard to deny this title’s impact on the gaming landscape.
If you’re wondering how many seasons there have been of Fortnite, you’re in luck, as we have you covered. Let’s take a look at the full timeline of every season and chapter of Fortnite, so you’ll be able to pinpoint when you got your first victory royale, and how far the game has come since its release.
Full Fortnite Timeline – Every Season of Fortnite
To date, there have been 21 different seasons of Fortnite, all bringing a unique sense of flair to the game. There have been some seasons that stand out above the rest, like the inclusion of Marvel Properties into the game, but no matter what, there has always been a huge impact with every season. Bringing fan-favorite locations into the game, removing them, and even the event that took Fortnite down for multiple days, there has always been something to get hyped about. Here is the complete list of all of the Fortnite Seasons to date.
|Season
|Start Date
|End Date
|Season No Overall
|One
|October 25th, 2017
|December 13th, 2017
|1
|Two
|December 14th, 2017
|February 21st, 2018
|2
|Three
|February 22nd, 2018
|April 20th, 2018
|3
|Four
|May 1st, 2018
|July 12th, 2018
|4
|Five
|July 12th, 2018
|September 27th, 2018
|5
|Six
|September 28th, 2018
|December 6th, 2018
|6
|Seven
|December 6th, 2018
|February 28th, 2019
|7
|Eight
|February 28th, 2019
|May 9th, 2019
|8
|Nine
|May 9th, 2019
|August 1st, 2019
|9
|Season X
|August 1st, 2019
|October 13th, 2019
|10
|Chapter 2 Season One
|October 15th, 2019
|February 20th, 2020
|11
|Chapter 2 Season Two
|February 20th, 2020
|June 17th, 2020
|12
|Chapter 2 Season Three
|June 17th, 2020
|August 27th, 2020
|13
|Chapter 2 Season Four
|August 20th, 2020
|December 1st, 2020
|14
|Chapter 2 Season Five
|December 2nd, 2020
|March 15th, 2021
|15
|Chapter 2 Season Six
|March 16th, 2021
|June 8th, 2021
|16
|Chapter 2 Season Seven
|June 8th, 2021
|September 12th, 2021
|17
|Chapter 2 Season Eight
|September 13th, 2021
|December 4th, 2021
|18
|Chapter 3 Season 1
|December 5th, 2021
|March 19th, 2022
|19
|Chapter 3 Season 2
|March 20th, 2022
|June 3rd, 2022
|20
|Chapter 3 Season 3
|June 4th, 2022
|September 18th, 2022 (estimate)
|21
While there have been some strange timings in between these seasons, it’s hard to deny that the game has grown so much since its original release. There have been so many new features, characters, vehicles, weapons, and more that have come to the world of Fortnite, and with the popular battle royale getting story content, it’s a continuously growing world that has room to expand beyond our wildest dreams. There is a reason that Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, and it seems that it will stay that way for quite some time.
If you’re looking for ways to level up fast in the newest season, especially with some of the XP changes, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for some of the best ways to get better at Fortnite, as well as where you’ll be able to come across some great Star Wars themed weapons, make sure that you’re taking a look at our Fortnite Guide Sections, so you’ll be able to find anything that you need about this ever-expanding game.
Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.