When Does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 End?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is coming to an end, but when is the exact end date and start date of Chapter 3 Season 4? Whether you are looking for how much time you have to get to level 100 on the Battle Pass to unlock Darth Vader or if you are just looking for the next Fortnite refresh, we’ve got the answer.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 End Date

By looking at when the current Battle Pass ends, we can confidently guess that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will end on September 18, 2022. Though it is more than possible for this date to shift a little, we can be confident in the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 launching in the middle of September.

Each season of Fortnite has had a different duration, so it isn’t as easy as waiting three months for a new season. And it is important to keep in mind that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 had a June 5, 2022 release date but actually started on June 19th, 2022.

With this in mind, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will end on September 18, 2022, or up to 10 days after that. We aren’t sure when or if there will be a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 live event or if this season will fade away quietly. We will keep you updated when we get more information.

Though we don’t know much about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there is speculation that Gwen from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be a part of the new Battle Pass. Again, stay tuned for more information.

BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS! This information was posted independently by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado. After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that she will be in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/vuBmMiSy0B — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 1, 2022

If you are interested in grinding out the last few days of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, grab all of the Play Your Way rewards, complete the Shadow of Phantasm quests, and use the Suppressed SMG and AR while you still can.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2022