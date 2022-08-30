A new week of Fortnite is here and the Shadow of Phantasm quests have been added. These quests only last for one week and offer 12,000 XP each. There are four in total and they all revolve around some new additions to the game. Here is how to complete the Shadow of Phantasm quests in Fortnite.

How to Complete All Shadow of Phantasm Quests in Fortnite

If you are looking for a quick way to get level up and introduce yourself to some new additions to the game, the Shadow of Phantasm quests are perfect for you. All four Shadow of Phantasm quests revolve around the new Suppressed AR and SMG, Shadow Bombs, and Shield Bubbles.

Here are the four Shadow of Phantasm quests in Fortnite:

Collect a Suppressed SMG and a Suppressed in the same match (0/2)

Remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds (0/1)

Use a Shield Bubble in four different matches (0/4)

Deal Damage to opponents with a Suppressed SMG, AR, or Shadow Tracker (0/500)

Though we have guides on the new guns and gadgets in Fortnite, you can find the Suppressed SMG and AR in ground loot, chests, and Supply Drops, and the Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles in ground loot and chests.

Though the quests speak for themselves, the best way to complete them is to launch into games, drop into locations with high-quality loot ratings, and find the gadgets and guns you need. There is no special reward for completing all four of the Shadow of Phantasm quests, but you will have earned 48k XP.

Before we go, it is worth noting that the Shield Bubble does not protect you from the Kamehameha, which still is pretty overpowered.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.