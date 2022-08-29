Fortnite 21.50 Update | Release Time, Early Patch Notes, and Everything We Know

With a live-service title like Fortnite, it seems that what they once giveth, they will eventually taketh away. However, weapons that fans loved, game modes that caused initial controversy, and more are going to be rotating their way in and out of this game once more, as the newest 21.50 Patch goes live!

If you’re looking to learn everything that is coming and going alongside this update, you’ve come to the right place! Grab your favorite controller, and get ready to dive off of the battle bus and into the fun, once this update goes live in Fortnite! Here’s everything we know about the 21.50 Patch!

Fortnite Update 21.50 Downtime – When Will Servers Go Down?

If you’re looking to squeak out a few more games before the servers go down for the night, you’ll want to make sure that you’re finishing up before 1:00 AM PT/4 AM ET/ 9AM BST on August 30th. Normally, when mantience occurs, the servers will go down about 30 minutes before these times, so make sure that you’re done for the night before they happen!

Downtime for these updates ranges between one to two hours, but if something goes wrong, they may be down longer than that, so it might be the perfect time to call it quits for the night, depending on where you’re playing.

Update 21.50 Patch Notes – What’s Coming, and What Is Leaving?

With this update, a suspicious game mode is leaving, and something competitive is coming back to the fray. If you and your friends have fallen in love with this specific mode, you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting your last few rounds in before it’s gone for some time.

Imposters Mode Is Leaving With This Update

Yes, the sussiest mode of all is leaving the Limited Time rotation, to make some room for a more competitive matchmaking setup to take its place. While it was originally deemed controversial, due to the hype of another game that is Among Us, the Imposters mode stuck around for quite some time, and it seems the devs at Innersloth eventually fell in love with it too.

The Impostors mode will be VAULTED in tomorrow’s v21.50 update. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CPxEoGwsbv — Fortnite News 🌳 (@FortniteBR) August 29, 2022

Late Game Arena, Rift Spawning & Legendary Pump Shotguns Return

If you’re looking to showcase your skills in the arena, you’ll be able to do that once more when the Late Game Arena makes its way back into the lineup of Limited Time Modes. This is where you’ll be able to showcase your true skills, and now that you’ll have access to the Legendary Pump Shotgun and Rift Spawning, things are bound to get crazier than they’ve ever been before.

Rift Spawning, Legendary Pump Shotguns, and more! Late Game Arena returns on August 30, at 8 am ET! More details in our blog: https://t.co/e6nfoMxeuc pic.twitter.com/As8PdADsRm — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 29, 2022

Early Patch Notes for 21.50 Update in Fortnite

While the addition of new weapons, items, and modes is enticing enough, there are a few extra bugs that will be squashed alongside this new update. According to the official Fortnite Trello page, you can also expect to see some of these issues fixed, as well!

General Top Issues

Friend Accepted notifications may repeatedly show on launch for some players

Players are getting a blue lobby background

Battle Royale Top Issues

Health & shield bar doesn’t show the correct values

Driving a vehicle can sometimes clip under the map when impacting the ground

Hyper overlaps with Overshield in Zero Build Arena

Opening the Mpa or Quests while using Split-screen causes the 2nd player’s view to turn black

Low render quality objects appearing on Starter Island

Creative Top Issues

The Prop Manipulator may stop functioning after Round 1 or in between rounds

Grapple Gloves can interact with Mutator Zones

Items spawned via the Item Placer are not counted by the Player Tracker

Menu options on some devices will not open after exciting to the hub and reentering the Island

Glass Galleries do not show placement when copying and cutting them on Islands

Prop Movers can’t always be reactivated in a round

Radios in Published Islands will play the default track when disabled

Rounds after the first may not start as the Island may not reset

Save the World Top Issues

Player running animations

Rescue Survivors

The screen flashes white when R.O.S.I.E. is fired at or around the player

Mobile & Cloud Top Issues

Frame Rate Limit Settings are unavailable when using GeForce Now on Mobile

The fire button for Kamehameha is disabled on mobile devices while riding on the Nimbus

Long loading times for players

Multiple images are missing on ROG Phone 3

Tab S7 is missing the 90FPS option

Left Joystick on touch can become unresponsive

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.