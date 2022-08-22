All Loot Shark Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Loot Sharks have been in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 3, but weekly, daily, and even the Dragon Ball quests require you to find them. For that reason, here is how to find loot sharks in Fornite.

Fortnite Loot Shark Locations

First off, you can tell you have found a loot shark when you see a shark that has a glowing mouth and eyes. Whether it is purple, gold, or glowing white, loot sharks will grant you loot when killed.

That said, you need to find loot sharks. Naturally, sharks like bodies of water. In Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite, there aren’t a ton of large bodies of water on the map, but there are two locations that will always yield loot sharks.

The first guaranteed loot shark location is at the lake west of Coney Crossroads, north of Tilted Towers. There is always a loot shark in this small lake area. The second place you can find a loot shark is the large ocean area east of Sanctuary, north of The Joneses.

Now that you know where loot sharks are located in Fortnite, you need to know that you can ride them. To start, you need a fishing pole. Once you have that, all you need to do is cast your line in front of a loot shark and catch it. Once it is hooked, you can control the shark, jump, and go on land for a short amount of time.

Fortnite is available now and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.