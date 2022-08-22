Where to Find Tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Tents have been in Fortnite ever since Chapter 3 Season 1 launched. That said, there are always new quests tied to tents. Also, tents are good to know about in general. Here are all of the tent locations in Fortnite.

All Tent Locations in Fortnite

The easiest and hardest part of finding a tent in Fortnite is that it is floor loot. There is no particular place that has more or less tents than others. That said, your best bet is dropping onto any POI and scanning the ground for tents.

Tents are blue items and they look like giant sleeping bags. Simply get a gun to defend yourself and run around the POI looking for a tent.

What Do Tents Do in Fortnite

Unlike other items in Fortnite, the functionality of tents isn’t that obvious. Tents are very useful and have a lot of different abilities. The tent can heal and store items.

Once you deploy your tent in an area, you can climb inside and heal 5 health per second. Tents also work as bigger backpacks. You can store two items for free and a third for 100 Gold Bars. Sadly, your tent can be destroyed by opponents, but you can pack it up before it is destroyed to restore its health.

Luckily, your tent can’t be raided by an enemy team and you can’t invade enemy tents. The only way to get into a tent that isn’t yours is to eliminate everybody in the enemy squad.

And that is everything you need to know about tents in Fortnite. If you’re looking for other quest help, especially during this Dragon Ball event, check out our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available now and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.