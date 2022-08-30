If you’re looking to eliminate your foes before they even have a chance to hear you in Fortnite, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Suppressed SMG and Suppressed AR have made their way into the game once more. Silent and deadly are their game, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re doing whatever possible to get your hands on a set of them as soon as you possibly can after dropping onto the map.

Are there any special locations that you’ll be able to go to ensure that you’ll be able to find one, or is it all luck of the draw? Let’s dive off of the battle bus and onto the field, so we can see what the best chances of you getting these amazing weapons are. Here’s everything we know about where to find the Suppressed SMG and AR in Fortnite!

Where To Obtain Suppressed SMG and Suppressed AR in Fortnite

If you’re ready to cause some chaos, one of the best ways that you’ll be able to do that is with these two weapons. Almost whisper quiet, you’ll have a better chance than ever before to get the drop on your enemies to take them out of the running before they can even notice you, as long as you can find them on the map.

Is there anywhere in particular that you’ll be able to go to maximize your chances of getting one? Sadly, there are no specific spots on the map that you’ll be able to go to and instantly obtain one of these, as they are found just about everywhere. You’ll want to make sure that you’re checking every Loot Chest and Supply Drop that you’re coming across to get your hands on them as quickly as possible.

One way that you can guarantee to get your hands on these weapons is by eliminating a player that is carrying one or by watching a battle unfold between two other players to try and snag some extra loot. This is more or less the only guaranteed way to get your hands on one of these guns, and you won’t know what they’re carrying until you defeat them, so make sure that your controller or keyboard and mouse setup is on point, so you can take them out with ease.

