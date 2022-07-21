When it comes to wanting to get that sweet Victory Royale, a big part of helping you achieve one is being very in tune with your controller layout. Of course, whatever helps you win will be your personal recommendation, but for a more general way to improve your game, you should follow our best controller settings for Fortnite.

The Best Controller Settings for Fortnite

While preferences are completely up to you, the most consistent setup for controllers has to be Builder Pro. It’s basically Combat Pro, but with an easier button layout for when you play in build-based modes. Since it’s the best of both the Zero Build and normal modes, this is the way to go.

The reason this is the superior controller setup is that you can swap between building and shooting quickly, without having to reposition your finger placement on buttons to perform different actions. You don’t even have to worry about changing your controller layout between modes since Combat Pro uses the same combat controls as Builder Pro.

Getting acquainted with building controls will take some time. Inventory management, knowing when to build and which kind of pieces to use during build battles, and editing are their own beasts outside of being a good shot. Luckily, you can hone your building skills using the creative mode or playing in custom lobbies if you feel like they aren’t up to snuff.

Finally, with your controller configuration set, you want to adjust other controller options like auto-run and all those settings. These are the recommended settings for some of the options.

Autorun – on

Build Immediately (Builder Pro) – Off

Edit Hold Time – 0.200 Seconds

Slide Hold Time – 0.150 Seconds

Dead zones, vehicle control options, and adaptive triggers are all up to you for preference. The advanced options are also player preference but are recommended to mess around with if you want everything perfect to a tee. Here’s where you can change your Look Input Curve, ADS look and turning speed, and even your Aim Assist. If you’re on a controller, you should use Aim Assist unless you’re confident enough to go without it against M&K players.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.