Best Fortnite Keyboard and Mouse Settings for Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduces many fun new missions and objectives for players to complete, with exciting new weapons, items, and skins waiting to reward those who make it to the end. However, if you keep getting knocked out of Battle Royals as soon as they start, it may be time to change some things.
While you could dedicate hours to honing your reaction time and battlefield awareness, the issue may lie in your PC’s sensitivity and key bindings. You’d be surprised how much easier it is to stay alive in the heat of Battle Royal when you change your keyboard settings even a little bit. So follow along with us as we discuss and dive into the best settings for Keyboard and Mouse players for Fortnite!
Fortnite – Best Keyboard/Mouse Settings
If you want to make yourself a better Fortnite player, you’ll want to change your Keyboard and Mouse settings to help you elevate your game to a new level. You’ll want to change these settings on your game to make things go your way:
Mouse Sensitivity
- X-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%
- Targeting Sensitivity – 33.5%
- Scope Sensitivity – 33.5%
- Ignore Gamepad Input – Off
- Lock Input Method As Mouse – Off
Mouse Flight
- Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier For Aircraft – 81%
- Invert Aircraft Mouse Controls – On
Keybind Movement Settings
- Move Forward – W
- Move Left – A
- Move Backward – S
- Move Right – D
- Jump – Space Bar
- Sprint – Left Shift
- Crouch (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control
Combat
- Fire – Left Mouse Button
- Target – Right Mouse Button
- Reload – R
- Use – E
- Harvesting Tool – T
- Weapon Slot 1 – Middle Mouse Button
- Weapon Slot 2 – Mouse Wheel Down
- Weapon Slot 3 – Caps Lock
- Weapon Slot 4 – X
- Weapon Slot 5 – Z
Building
- Crouch While Building (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control
- Wall – Q
- Floor – Thumb Mouse Button 1
- Stairs – Thumb Mouse Button 2
- Roof – Left Shift
- Trap – V
- Place Building – Left Mouse Button
- Repair/Upgrade – H
- Rotate Building – Right Mouse Button
- Change Building Material – 2
- Building Edit – F/Mouse Wheel Up
- Crouch While Editing (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – F12
- Select Building Edit – Left Mouse Button
- Reset Building Edit – Mouse Wheel Up
Communication
- Ping / Place Marker – G
I want to thank Vermax on YouTube for outlining these keyboard settings. By following along with their building skills and key binds, players can start getting victories quickly and learn how to build new buildings rapidly. You’ll be able to memorize these simple commands to start building towers faster than ever, getting out of danger, and getting the Victory Royale more quickly.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.
- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023