Best Fortnite Keyboard and Mouse Settings for Chapter 5 Season 1

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 introduces many fun new missions and objectives for players to complete, with exciting new weapons, items, and skins waiting to reward those who make it to the end. However, if you keep getting knocked out of Battle Royals as soon as they start, it may be time to change some things.

While you could dedicate hours to honing your reaction time and battlefield awareness, the issue may lie in your PC’s sensitivity and key bindings. You’d be surprised how much easier it is to stay alive in the heat of Battle Royal when you change your keyboard settings even a little bit. So follow along with us as we discuss and dive into the best settings for Keyboard and Mouse players for Fortnite!

Fortnite – Best Keyboard/Mouse Settings

If you want to make yourself a better Fortnite player, you’ll want to change your Keyboard and Mouse settings to help you elevate your game to a new level. You’ll want to change these settings on your game to make things go your way:

Mouse Sensitivity

X-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%

Y-Axis Sensitivity – 3.5%

Targeting Sensitivity – 33.5%

Scope Sensitivity – 33.5%

Ignore Gamepad Input – Off

Lock Input Method As Mouse – Off

Mouse Flight

Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier For Aircraft – 81%

Invert Aircraft Mouse Controls – On

Keybind Movement Settings

Move Forward – W

Move Left – A

Move Backward – S

Move Right – D

Jump – Space Bar

Sprint – Left Shift

Crouch (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control

Combat

Fire – Left Mouse Button

Target – Right Mouse Button

Reload – R

Use – E

Harvesting Tool – T

Weapon Slot 1 – Middle Mouse Button

Weapon Slot 2 – Mouse Wheel Down

Weapon Slot 3 – Caps Lock

Weapon Slot 4 – X

Weapon Slot 5 – Z

Building

Crouch While Building (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – Left Control

Wall – Q

Floor – Thumb Mouse Button 1

Stairs – Thumb Mouse Button 2

Roof – Left Shift

Trap – V

Place Building – Left Mouse Button

Repair/Upgrade – H

Rotate Building – Right Mouse Button

Change Building Material – 2

Building Edit – F/Mouse Wheel Up

Crouch While Editing (Tap)/Slide (Hold) – F12

Select Building Edit – Left Mouse Button

Reset Building Edit – Mouse Wheel Up

Communication

Ping / Place Marker – G

I want to thank Vermax on YouTube for outlining these keyboard settings. By following along with their building skills and key binds, players can start getting victories quickly and learn how to build new buildings rapidly. You’ll be able to memorize these simple commands to start building towers faster than ever, getting out of danger, and getting the Victory Royale more quickly.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023