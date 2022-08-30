Fortnite Fall Fest: How to Complete All Play Your Way Quests

As a way to wind things down, not only for the final stretch of Chapter 3 Season 3 but also for the summer season to kick off the Fall Fest. Here, you can take on different ways to play Fortnite if you want to break away from the dropping down and full-on battle royale PvP. in the Play Your Way event, you can earn all sorts of goodies in Fortnite by completing the quests. Here’s what they are and what you can get.

All Fortnite Play Your Way Quests and Rewards in the Fall Fest

First off, there will be more quests than you need to get all the rewards, but if you’re trying to get some free extra XP to finish this season’s battle pass, you should complete all of them.

These are the challenges:

Complete (5 and 10) achievements at Rainbow Crossroads.

achievements at Rainbow Crossroads. Throw some (20) paint at Rainbow Crossroads.

paint at Rainbow Crossroads. Eliminate 3 opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5 times) .

. Eliminate 55 opponents in One Shot Gun Game.

opponents in One Shot Gun Game. Deal 10,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival.

damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival. Reach Level 20 in Frozst Survival.

in Frozst Survival. Complete 3 Biomes in Escape the World Parkour.

in Escape the World Parkour. Complete Escape the World Parkour.

Deal (5,000) damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

damage to opponents in GO GOATED! Destroy 50 structures in GO GOATED!

structures in GO GOATED! Outlive 3 monsters in Monster Wars.

monsters in Monster Wars. Spend 750 gold in Monster Wars.

Play Your Way Rewards

The following are the free rewards you can get for completing a certain number of challenges/quests

1 Quest

Back Board style – Brite Boarder

Loading Screen – Taco Takeoff

4 Quests

Back Board style – Cuddle Kickflip

Loading Screen – The Cuddle Team

7 Quests

Weapon Wrap – Above the Clouds

Back Board style – Goofy Fin

10 Quests

Back Board style – Llamasploded

Kaleido-Crusher pickaxe skin

You only have one week to complete all these challenges, so you’ll want to get to them ASAP! Also, you should note that these challenges will all have their respective map codes tied to them and a dedicated playlist, so you cannot miss them.

Fortnite is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.